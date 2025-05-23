Apple has plans to shift its iPhone production from China to India to avoid steep US tariffs. AP
'Frustrated' Donald Trump threatens to impose tariffs on Apple and EU

US President warns of 'straight' 50% tariff on the EU from June 1 in social media post criticising bloc

Alvin R Cabral
May 23, 2025