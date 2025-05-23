'Frustrated' Donald Trump threatens to impose tariffs on Apple and EU

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/21/jake-sullivan-remains-a-trump-critic-but-sees-a-pragmatist-at-work/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/21/jake-sullivan-remains-a-trump-critic-but-sees-a-pragmatist-at-work/">US President Donald Trump</a> continued his tariff war on Friday, this time threatening Apple and the EU with 25 per cent and 50 per cent tariffs, respectively, in an apparent act of frustration over discussions with them. California-based Apple <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/02/apple-moves-iphone-production-to-india-amid-us-china-trade-war/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/02/apple-moves-iphone-production-to-india-amid-us-china-trade-war/">plans to shift its iPhone production from China to India</a> to avoid steep US tariffs. But Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he told Apple chief executive Tim Cook "long ago" to manufacture the company's flagship devices in the US and not "any place else". "If that is not the case, a tariff of at least 25 per cent must be paid by Apple to the US. Thank your for your attention to this matter," Mr Trump added. While iPhones are, for now, exempt from US tariffs, the components used for their production are not. Apple, during its conference call after its second-quarter financial results, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/02/apple-moves-iphone-production-to-india-amid-us-china-trade-war/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/02/apple-moves-iphone-production-to-india-amid-us-china-trade-war/">warned of a $900 million hit in its next three fiscal months</a> owing to the trade war caused by the tariffs. Mr Cook also made it clear that the company's projections are based on an assumption that the situation will not change, indicating they could get higher or lower. It remains unclear how the move to India will affect production costs. Shortly after the post about Apple, Mr Trump took aim at the EU, which he said was taking advantage of the US in trade and was "very difficult to deal with". The 27-nation bloc's "powerful trade barriers, VAT taxes, ridiculous corporate penalties, non-monetary trade barriers, monetary manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against American companies ... Our discussions with them are going nowhere", the President said. "Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50 per cent tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025. There is no tariff if the product is built or manufactured in the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter."