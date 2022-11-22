Where to watch Germany v Japan and what time does World Cup 2022 match start in UAE?

The Fifa World Cup 2022 has already thrown up some incredible results with England's impressive 6-2 win over Iran the standout result so far.

There were some organisational hiccups as well. Problems with Fifa's mobile application for match tickets caused hundreds of fans to miss the start of England’s match on Monday. But all issues regarding tickets and crowd management have been resolved and we can expect smooth sailing from here on, world football's governing body has assured us.

World Cup 2022 fixtures for Wednesday, November 23

Morocco v Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium)

Germany v Japan (Khalifa International Stadium)

Spain v Costa Rica (Al Thumama Stadium)

Belgium v Canada (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium)

What times do the matches start?

The opening match between Morocco and Croatia begins at 1pm local time (2pm UAE). Germany v Japan is from 4pm (5pm UAE), Spain v Costa Rica from 7pm (8pm UAE) and the last game of the day is Belgium v Canada from 10 pm (11pm UAE).

Where to watch matches in UAE?

Fans in the UAE are spoilt for choices. You can either catch all the action from the comfort of your home on beIN Sports, or head out to watch the games at various venues across the Emirates.

In Abu Dhabi, you can head to Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, which will host a beachfront football fan zone at its private Plaza Beach every day of the World Cup. The open-air venue offers giant screens, beachside barbecues and a lot more. Or catch all the live action at Yas Island which has the capital’s largest outdoor screen at Abu Dhabi fan zone, Yas Links. Check out the details of all major World Cup hot spots in Abu Dhabi here.

Dubai has a number of options as well. Irish chain McGettigan’s have a fan zone at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. It is a space dedicated to screening the matches, with a capacity of 5,000. There is an entry fee of Dh150, which includes food and beverage. You can also go to Expo City Dubai and enjoy the games at Fan City. Other venues showing matches across Dubai can be seen here.

Players to watch

Croatia's Luka Modric, the player of the tournament in 2018, has one last shot at glory at the age of 37, and will line up against Morocco as part of an impressive midfield trio alongside Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea.

Germany's teenage sensation Jamal Musiala, 19, has enjoyed a stellar season start with Bayern Munich, scoring nine goals and delivering six assists. He is expected to be central to Germany's attack.

For Belgium, Eden Hazard will be the main creative force - even though he has barely played at Real Madrid this season - along with the in-form Kevin de Bruyne.