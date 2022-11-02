Expo City Dubai unveils fanzones for Fifa World Cup

Expo City Dubai has unveiled action-packed fanzones where fans can watch all the fixtures at the Fifa World Cup.

The former world's fair site will cater for up to 12,500 spectators over two zones, organisers said on Wednesday.

Opening when the tournament kicks off on Sunday, November 20, Fan City at Jubilee Park will hold 10,000 spectators, with a Budweiser tent and shisha lounge and jumbo television screens.

Jubilee Park will open from 5pm to 1.30am on weekdays, and midday until 1.30am on weekends.

Entry costs Dh30.

Starting from the second round of matches on Saturday, December 3, fans can attend a VIP guest experience with an immersive projection show at Al Wasl Plaza.

Four super-sized screens will broadcast the matches live, augmented by in-game graphics projected across the large-scale canvas of Al Wasl dome.

Al Wasl can seat up to 2,500 visitors, with general admission, VIP hospitality packages and VVIP box seats on offer. Hospitality guests will also receive a complimentary one-day Expo City Dubai Attraction Pass valid until December 31.

