Netherlands says Omicron is now dominant strain

Country's national health institute warns of rising hospital admissions as variant takes hold

Soraya Ebrahimi
Dec 28, 2021

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

Omicron has become the dominant coronavirus variant in the Netherlands, the public health agency said on Tuesday, warning of increased hospital admissions.

Despite daily infections decreasing, with 9,213 positive tests reported on Tuesday compared to 11,495 the day before, the highly contagious strain "will lead to additional infections in the coming period", the National Institute for Public Health said.

Read more
Omicron marches through Europe

The Netherlands announced a Christmas lockdown 10 days ago to try to stop surging cases of the Omicron variant, closing all non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas and museums until January 14.

The decision seemed to have a positive effect, with hospital admissions declining from 256 patients a week before to 191 patients this week, the institute said.

Image 1 of 10

A health centre employee performs a coronavirus test in the Kurfuerstendamm shopping street in Berlin, Germany. AP Photo

"The real impact of the measures is expected to be visible in early January," it said.

More than 20 per cent of the Dutch adult population received vaccine boosters by Tuesday, the agency said.

Updated: December 28th 2021, 8:27 PM
CoronavirusCovidNetherlands
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Netherlands says Omicron is now dominant strain
An image that illustrates this article Omicron latest: Biden to lift southern African travel bans
An image that illustrates this article Dubai schools regulator confirms in-person learning will resume on January 3
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi schools switch to distance learning for two weeks in January