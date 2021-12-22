UK records 100,000 daily Covid cases for first time during pandemic

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The UK has recorded more than 100,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday's 106,122 cases mark the highest reported infections since large-scale testing began last summer.

The Government said a further 140 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

A total of 8,008 people were in hospital in the UK with Covid-19 as of December 21.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 173,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Despite the surge in cases, UK prime minister Boris Johnson has confirmed he will not introduce new restrictions before Christmas. However, he has refused to rule out further measures from Boxing Day onwards as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.

The devolved administrations in Scotland and Wales have, however, announced new post-Christmas restrictions.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has criticised the apparent lack of action by Mr Johnson's administration.

“The UK government is in a state of paralysis,” Mr Drakeford said. “Omicron has a doubling time of around two days and on that basis by Boxing Day we can expect to see many thousands of new cases across Wales every day.”

The government has urged those who are unvaccinated or eligible for a booster shot to come forward and get inoculated.

They've also slashed the Covid-19 self-isolation period to seven days from 10 days for people in England who get a negative result on a lateral flow test two days in a row.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair said: “Frankly, if you’re not vaccinated at the moment and you’re eligible and you’ve got no health reason for not being vaccinated, you’re not just irresponsible, I mean you’re an idiot.

“I’m sorry, I mean that is, truthfully you are. Because this Omicron variant is so contagious, if you’re unvaccinated and you’re in circulation, you’re going to get it. And … that is going to put a lot of strain on the health service,” he told Times Radio.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has warned that another Covid storm is coming to Europe amid the surge in Omicron cases.

“Within weeks, Omicron will dominate in more countries of the region, with a threat to push already overwhelmed health systems further to the brink,” said Dr Hans Kluge, head of the WHO's Europe office.