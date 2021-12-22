'Another storm is coming' says WHO as Omicron hangs over Europe

Europe was told to brace for a punishing wave of Omicron cases over the winter as the World Health Organisation said: “We can see another storm coming.”

WHO official Hans Kluge said the fast-spreading coronavirus variant would push the continent's under-pressure health services closer to the brink.

The strain is dominant in several European countries including Denmark, Portugal and the UK, while Germany, Spain and Finland are among those bringing in new restrictions to prepare for the looming wave.

Countries are racing to hand out booster vaccines in the hope that they will prevent the need for damaging lockdowns.

Booster vaccines were “the single most important defence” against Omicron, Mr Kluge said, after studies suggested high effectiveness after three doses.

But he said the “sheer volume” of new infections could still lead to disruption of critical health services.

“We can see another storm coming,” he said. “Within weeks, Omicron will dominate in more countries of the region, with a threat to push already overwhelmed health systems further to the brink.”

The spread of Omicron has overshadowed preparations for Christmas for a second year running, with politicians warned of public fatigue at restrictions.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he sympathised with people who “don’t want to hear another word about variants and mutations” at Christmas.

But he said Germany could not turn a blind eye to the crisis, after his government agreed a package of new restrictions with the country’s 16 states.

Private gatherings will be limited to 10 people from December 28, including for the vaccinated, and traditional New Year fireworks will be banned.

“This is no the time for parties and cosy evenings with lots of people,” said Mr Scholz.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced new restrictions including a 10-person limit on private gatherings. Reuters

Portugal is imposing new measures despite being one of the world’s most vaccinated countries, with 87 per cent of people having two doses to their name.

A negative test will be needed to enter cinemas, theatres, sports events and weddings until January 9, while outdoor New Year gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

Spain’s Catalonia region, which accounts for one in four of the country’s hospital admissions, has asked judges to approve a range of measures including a nightly curfew and a 50 per cent cap on restaurant capacity.

If approved, the rules would take effect on Christmas Eve and last for 15 days – wiping out most New Year parties.

“We had all hoped to spend these Christmas holidays with our family and loved ones but unfortunately we are not in that situation,” said Catalan regional president Pere Aragones.

Finland made its move on Tuesday by ordering early closures for hospitality venues on Christmas Eve. EU citizens will be required to show a negative test at the Finnish border.

Opening hours will be limited into January after the Nordic nation reached an all-time infection peak, with 23,000 new cases in the past two weeks.

“We must take this situation seriously and react accordingly,” said Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

People queue to receive a vaccine in Barcelona, in Spain's hard-hit Catalonia region. EPA

In France, no new restrictions are planned for the time being, but ministers are not ruling them out, with cases expected to rise as high 100,000 a day.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said Omicron would be dominant in France by early January. Paris has cancelled its New Year celebrations.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that there would be no further Christmas restrictions in England, although he urged people to take a test before visiting elderly relatives.

Ministers are keeping people in suspense about potential New Year measures as they examine the severity of Omicron and its effect on hospital admissions.

“We’re going to keep a constant eye on the data, and do whatever it takes to protect public health,” Mr Johnson said.