Holiday makers at the beach of Fontane Bianche in Siracusa, Italy in August. The UK travel industry has long been complaining that Britain's Covid rules are over the top and an obstacle for prospective international holidaymakers. Getty

Follow the latest coronavirus updates

The UK's Covid travel rules are in line to be changed with a new system based on people's vaccination status expected in October.

The planned changes will see the green and amber lists - which include the amber-listed UAE - move to one list, with red-list destinations still having to enter hotel quarantine, according to the i newspaper.

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid on Sunday said he was planning to ditch the requirement for those returning to the UK from abroad to take a PCR test upon their return. If this materialises, under the new system fully vaccinated holidaymakers will only be required to take one PCR test before departure.

More on Covid travel Which countries are on the UK's green, amber and red travel lists?

Discussions on the future shape of the UK's Covid travel rules have been taking place since its traffic light system was first set up.

The government has said the third and final “checkpoint” will conclude no later than October 1, when every adult above the age of 18 in the UK is expected to have been offered both jabs.

If the traffic light system is scotched, it will be joyously received by the UK's travel sector which has long complained that the rules are over the top and place unnecessary obstacles in front of prospective international holidaymakers.

Travel expert Paul Charles, chief executive of the PC Agency, posted on Twitter that the planned changes would bring the UK more in line with the US.

“The traffic light system is expected to be scrapped by October 1 — at last. Airlines and some of us in the sector are aware of plans to create a simpler system, where countries are either red or not. This would be the US model in effect, which I’ve been calling for.”

The traffic light system is expected to be scrapped by 1st Oct - at last. Airlines and some of us in the sector are aware of plans to create a simpler system, where countries are either red or not. This would be the US model in effect, which I’ve been calling for. @ThePCAgency — Paul Charles (@PPaulCharles) September 7, 2021

The next - and potentially last - review of the UK's green, amber and red list traffic light system is expected this week on either September 15 or 16.

Having missed out in the last review in late August, eyes are on Turkey and Pakistan to see if they will be removed from the UK's red list.

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scorecard Scotland 220 K Coetzer 95, J Siddique 3-49, R Mustafa 3-35 UAE 224-3 in 43,5 overs C Suri 67, B Hameed 63 not out

Scorecard Scotland 220 K Coetzer 95, J Siddique 3-49, R Mustafa 3-35 UAE 224-3 in 43,5 overs C Suri 67, B Hameed 63 not out

Scorecard Scotland 220 K Coetzer 95, J Siddique 3-49, R Mustafa 3-35 UAE 224-3 in 43,5 overs C Suri 67, B Hameed 63 not out

Scorecard Scotland 220 K Coetzer 95, J Siddique 3-49, R Mustafa 3-35 UAE 224-3 in 43,5 overs C Suri 67, B Hameed 63 not out

Scorecard Scotland 220 K Coetzer 95, J Siddique 3-49, R Mustafa 3-35 UAE 224-3 in 43,5 overs C Suri 67, B Hameed 63 not out

Scorecard Scotland 220 K Coetzer 95, J Siddique 3-49, R Mustafa 3-35 UAE 224-3 in 43,5 overs C Suri 67, B Hameed 63 not out

Scorecard Scotland 220 K Coetzer 95, J Siddique 3-49, R Mustafa 3-35 UAE 224-3 in 43,5 overs C Suri 67, B Hameed 63 not out

Scorecard Scotland 220 K Coetzer 95, J Siddique 3-49, R Mustafa 3-35 UAE 224-3 in 43,5 overs C Suri 67, B Hameed 63 not out

Scorecard Scotland 220 K Coetzer 95, J Siddique 3-49, R Mustafa 3-35 UAE 224-3 in 43,5 overs C Suri 67, B Hameed 63 not out

Scorecard Scotland 220 K Coetzer 95, J Siddique 3-49, R Mustafa 3-35 UAE 224-3 in 43,5 overs C Suri 67, B Hameed 63 not out

Scorecard Scotland 220 K Coetzer 95, J Siddique 3-49, R Mustafa 3-35 UAE 224-3 in 43,5 overs C Suri 67, B Hameed 63 not out

Scorecard Scotland 220 K Coetzer 95, J Siddique 3-49, R Mustafa 3-35 UAE 224-3 in 43,5 overs C Suri 67, B Hameed 63 not out

Scorecard Scotland 220 K Coetzer 95, J Siddique 3-49, R Mustafa 3-35 UAE 224-3 in 43,5 overs C Suri 67, B Hameed 63 not out

Scorecard Scotland 220 K Coetzer 95, J Siddique 3-49, R Mustafa 3-35 UAE 224-3 in 43,5 overs C Suri 67, B Hameed 63 not out

Scorecard Scotland 220 K Coetzer 95, J Siddique 3-49, R Mustafa 3-35 UAE 224-3 in 43,5 overs C Suri 67, B Hameed 63 not out

Scorecard Scotland 220 K Coetzer 95, J Siddique 3-49, R Mustafa 3-35 UAE 224-3 in 43,5 overs C Suri 67, B Hameed 63 not out

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Who is Ramon Tribulietx? Born in Spain, Tribulietx took sole charge of Auckland in 2010 and has gone on to lead the club to 14 trophies, including seven successive Oceania Champions League crowns. Has been tipped for the vacant New Zealand national team job following Anthony Hudson's resignation last month. Had previously been considered for the role.

Who is Ramon Tribulietx? Born in Spain, Tribulietx took sole charge of Auckland in 2010 and has gone on to lead the club to 14 trophies, including seven successive Oceania Champions League crowns. Has been tipped for the vacant New Zealand national team job following Anthony Hudson's resignation last month. Had previously been considered for the role.

Who is Ramon Tribulietx? Born in Spain, Tribulietx took sole charge of Auckland in 2010 and has gone on to lead the club to 14 trophies, including seven successive Oceania Champions League crowns. Has been tipped for the vacant New Zealand national team job following Anthony Hudson's resignation last month. Had previously been considered for the role.

Who is Ramon Tribulietx? Born in Spain, Tribulietx took sole charge of Auckland in 2010 and has gone on to lead the club to 14 trophies, including seven successive Oceania Champions League crowns. Has been tipped for the vacant New Zealand national team job following Anthony Hudson's resignation last month. Had previously been considered for the role.

Who is Ramon Tribulietx? Born in Spain, Tribulietx took sole charge of Auckland in 2010 and has gone on to lead the club to 14 trophies, including seven successive Oceania Champions League crowns. Has been tipped for the vacant New Zealand national team job following Anthony Hudson's resignation last month. Had previously been considered for the role.

Who is Ramon Tribulietx? Born in Spain, Tribulietx took sole charge of Auckland in 2010 and has gone on to lead the club to 14 trophies, including seven successive Oceania Champions League crowns. Has been tipped for the vacant New Zealand national team job following Anthony Hudson's resignation last month. Had previously been considered for the role.

Who is Ramon Tribulietx? Born in Spain, Tribulietx took sole charge of Auckland in 2010 and has gone on to lead the club to 14 trophies, including seven successive Oceania Champions League crowns. Has been tipped for the vacant New Zealand national team job following Anthony Hudson's resignation last month. Had previously been considered for the role.

Who is Ramon Tribulietx? Born in Spain, Tribulietx took sole charge of Auckland in 2010 and has gone on to lead the club to 14 trophies, including seven successive Oceania Champions League crowns. Has been tipped for the vacant New Zealand national team job following Anthony Hudson's resignation last month. Had previously been considered for the role.

Who is Ramon Tribulietx? Born in Spain, Tribulietx took sole charge of Auckland in 2010 and has gone on to lead the club to 14 trophies, including seven successive Oceania Champions League crowns. Has been tipped for the vacant New Zealand national team job following Anthony Hudson's resignation last month. Had previously been considered for the role.

Who is Ramon Tribulietx? Born in Spain, Tribulietx took sole charge of Auckland in 2010 and has gone on to lead the club to 14 trophies, including seven successive Oceania Champions League crowns. Has been tipped for the vacant New Zealand national team job following Anthony Hudson's resignation last month. Had previously been considered for the role.

Who is Ramon Tribulietx? Born in Spain, Tribulietx took sole charge of Auckland in 2010 and has gone on to lead the club to 14 trophies, including seven successive Oceania Champions League crowns. Has been tipped for the vacant New Zealand national team job following Anthony Hudson's resignation last month. Had previously been considered for the role.

Who is Ramon Tribulietx? Born in Spain, Tribulietx took sole charge of Auckland in 2010 and has gone on to lead the club to 14 trophies, including seven successive Oceania Champions League crowns. Has been tipped for the vacant New Zealand national team job following Anthony Hudson's resignation last month. Had previously been considered for the role.

Who is Ramon Tribulietx? Born in Spain, Tribulietx took sole charge of Auckland in 2010 and has gone on to lead the club to 14 trophies, including seven successive Oceania Champions League crowns. Has been tipped for the vacant New Zealand national team job following Anthony Hudson's resignation last month. Had previously been considered for the role.

Who is Ramon Tribulietx? Born in Spain, Tribulietx took sole charge of Auckland in 2010 and has gone on to lead the club to 14 trophies, including seven successive Oceania Champions League crowns. Has been tipped for the vacant New Zealand national team job following Anthony Hudson's resignation last month. Had previously been considered for the role.

Who is Ramon Tribulietx? Born in Spain, Tribulietx took sole charge of Auckland in 2010 and has gone on to lead the club to 14 trophies, including seven successive Oceania Champions League crowns. Has been tipped for the vacant New Zealand national team job following Anthony Hudson's resignation last month. Had previously been considered for the role.

Who is Ramon Tribulietx? Born in Spain, Tribulietx took sole charge of Auckland in 2010 and has gone on to lead the club to 14 trophies, including seven successive Oceania Champions League crowns. Has been tipped for the vacant New Zealand national team job following Anthony Hudson's resignation last month. Had previously been considered for the role.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.