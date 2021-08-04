UK travel industry's 'last chance' to save summer

Business leaders have warned the travel industry is in a 'last chance saloon' to save the summer season. Reuters

Business leaders have warned that the UK travel industry has one final chance to save the summer season with changes to the traffic light list due on Thursday.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has called on the government to reopen travel as the UK learns to “live with Covid”, demanding that more travellers be exempt from quarantine on arrival.

The request comes amid speculation that up to 10 countries could be placed on the green list on Thursday.

It has been suggested that Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Romania and Poland would be upgraded.

Ministers are also expected to confirm that Spain will not be placed on the red list because of a significant fall in cases and concerns over the availability of quarantine hotel rooms.

On Tuesday, the government ruled out expanding the traffic light system with a new category called the “amber watchlist”.

The designation would have warned travellers of the countries at risk of turning red.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson quashed the idea after a backlash from the travel industry, which argued it would deter sun-seekers from visiting popular destinations such as Spain and cause havoc for those already there.

John Foster, CBI policy director, welcomed the “sensible” decision to abandon the watchlist.

“The international travel sector is in the last chance saloon for the summer season,” he said.

“Restrictions must be relaxed if beleaguered businesses are to salvage any opportunity to trade their way towards recovery this year.”

He said the government should work to restore confidence in the travel sector by allowing more passengers to avoid self-isolation on arrival in the UK.

“The UK urgently needs to widen the list of those able to avoid self-isolation on their return to include individuals who have received UK-approved vaccines, rather than just those who have received NHS vaccines,” he said.

“Rebuilding passenger confidence will be key. Establishing simple, consistent rules and communicating them clearly is essential.”

A report released by the CBI proposed “using mass-testing to stop mass self-isolation”, sometimes called test and release, to allow passengers to take a test when they arrive in the UK to avoid quarantine.

At the weekend, Chancellor Rishi Sunak called on Mr Johnson to relax travel rules, arguing that the UK was falling behind its international rivals.

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

From Europe to the Middle East, economic success brings wealth - and lifestyle diseases A rise in obesity figures and the need for more public spending is a familiar trend in the developing world as western lifestyles are adopted. One in five deaths around the world is now caused by bad diet, with obesity the fastest growing global risk. A high body mass index is also the top cause of metabolic diseases relating to death and disability in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman – and second on the list in Bahrain. In Britain, heart disease, lung cancer and Alzheimer’s remain among the leading causes of death, and people there are spending more time suffering from health problems. The UK is expected to spend $421.4 billion on healthcare by 2040, up from $239.3 billion in 2014. And development assistance for health is talking about the financial aid given to governments to support social, environmental development of developing countries.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

