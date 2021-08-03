'Amber watchlist' plan scrapped amid UK travel rule confusion

Ministers have scrapped plans to create an 'amber watchlist' to warn travellers of countries at risk of turning from amber to red. EPA

Boris Johnson has abandoned plans for an “amber watchlist” after criticism that the new category could ruin travel plans for millions.

Ministers had been planning to introduce the designation to the traffic light system to warn travellers of the countries at risk of a sudden shift from amber to red.

Passengers returning from red list countries are forced to pay £1,750 ($2430) to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days.

The government had considered adding Spain to the new watchlist, which would have caused havoc for up to one million British tourists currently on holiday there.

Heath Secretary Sajid Javid was said to be in favour of the new category to give holidaymakers more information.

However, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has called on Mr Johnson to relax travel rules, arguing that the UK is falling behind its international rivals.

As opposition to the proposal grew louder, the prime minister said on Monday afternoon he was in favour of a “balanced approach”.

“What I want to see is something that is as simple and as user-friendly for people as possible,” he said.

“We also have to recognise that people want, badly, to go on their summer holidays, we need to get the travel industry moving again, we need to get our city centres open again and so we want an approach that is as simple as we can possibly make it.”

Skills minister Gillian Keegan said during Tuesday’s government media round that officials were “exploring every option” on travel.

She said giving people adequate warning of a sudden change in travel rules was not easy.

“We are trying to be as open as possible to travel but also keep people safe and that is a difficult balance,” she told Sky News.

“We are also concerned about new variants, there’s no doubt about that.”

The travel industry was relieved the amber watchlist was ruled out ahead of Thursday’s review of overseas restrictions.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of the air travel industry body Airlines UK, said it was a “victory for common sense”.

“The PM has hit the nail on the head - people want a clear and consistent travel system that they can understand and that is workable,” he said.

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said: “Simplicity is to return, but there needs to be more simplicity and a reduced testing regime.”

The main opposition Labour party said the watchlist idea showed the government was "in total chaos" over its border policy.

"Not only have ministers failed to protect our borders, allowing the Delta variant to reach the UK in such force, but time and time again they've refused to be straight with the public and industry,” Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon said.

