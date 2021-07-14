Which countries are on the UK's green, amber and red travel lists, and will they change?

Travellers to England who have received both doses of a vaccine in the UK will no longer need to isolate at home for 10 days after visiting an 'amber list' country. (HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS)

Explained: UK travel rules from July 19

Changes to the UK's green, amber and red travel lists are to be announced on Thursday, just days before all coronavirus restrictions in England are lifted on July 19.

Current UK green, amber and red lists

The last round of changes at the end of June included Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands, as well as some Caribbean islands, being added to the green list. This meant UK arrivals from these destinations were exempt from quarantine.

Israel was put on the green list but a surge of the Delta coronavirus variant there could lead to it turning amber.

Eritrea, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda were added to the UK's red list.

Scroll through the graphic to see the green list in full and selected countries on the amber and red lists, as they stand before Thursday's changes.

What countries could move from amber to green?

New travel rules in the UK, which will come into force on July 19, will remove the requirement for fully vaccinated travellers to go into quarantine upon their return from amber-list destinations.

This change renders the transition from amber to green less significant than it had been. Yet with large numbers of people in the UK still not fully vaccinated, the more destinations that make it on to the green list, the happier the travel sector will be.

The precise formula used by the UK government to determine which countries go on the green list has been the subject of much speculation – and frequent bafflement.

Former International Consolidated Airlines Group chief strategist Robert Boyle suggested the algorithm being used to assign a country to the green list demands a case rate at or below 20, test positivity of 1.5 per cent or less, and a testing rate of 1 or more per 100,000.

His code cracking led him to predict what revisions might be made on Thursday.

Predicting upcoming changes to the UK's traffic light travel ratings has always been rather challenging, as the rationale for the decisions has never been very clear. With another revision due on July 15, I gave it another go. #aviationhttps://t.co/8Y0IT0yna7 — Robert Boyle (@rboyle) July 11, 2021

Mr Boyle's first pick to go green is Canada where the case rate is only 9.6 per 100,000 and is declining. Test positivity is at just one per cent and vaccination rates are high, leading him to conclude that it is "hard to see a better candidate" for promotion. However, Canada currently does not allow entry to Britons.

As for the US, Mr Boyle described overall figures as looking a little high but speculated that if a political deal on the reopening of American borders could be struck, then there is scope for its inclusion on the UK's green list.

Like Canada, Hong Kong and Taiwan are deemed likely to be green listed. Mr Boyle praised Hong Kong's testing rates and low levels of infection.

In Europe, Mr Boyle suggested likely green-list additions would be Italy, Bulgaria, Germany, Austria, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Switzerland and Slovakia.

Despite rising cases of the Delta variant, these countries all meet his assumed criteria for green listing.

What countries could move from amber to red?

Owing to the global vaccine drive, fewer countries are at risk of going red than they were at the last update.

However, one country looking likely to be demoted is Russia, which is reporting an average of 24,187 new infections each day – 84 per cent of its previous peak in late December, 2020.

Covid: Read More Covid outbreak on UK aircraft carrier after Cyprus port call

New infections in Spain are not at this level but at 13,429 on average each day they are worryingly high. To combat the rise, Spain has reimposed Covid restrictions, as has Greece, which is reporting 1,405 new cases on average a day.

If either of these two popular holiday destinations were to see red, it would be represent a sucker punch for the UK's travel sector.

Another popular destination, France, appears at very low risk of demotion from amber. Despite concerns about the Delta variant, cases in France are at 3,020 new infections on average each day – a mere six per cent of the country's peak.

Other countries at risk of going red are less troubling for the UK's travel sector.

Belarus has witnessed a surge in cases in recent days and very few of its people are vaccinated.

Somewhat surprisingly, South Korea could also go red. It recently recorded 1,200 new daily infections, its largest number since the pandemic started. Although this case rate is still comparatively small, the country is vulnerable because only 20 per cent of its population have received a dose of a Covid vaccine.

Which destinations could move from the red list to amber?

In short, very few if any, although there is some speculation that Turkey could go amber.

It reported a hefty 6,265 new infections on Tuesday but this represents a sliver of the 60,000 recorded in April.

Turkey's seven-day infection rate of 44 per 100,000 is also a lot lower than the UK's, which is currently 336 and rising.

Less auspiciously, only 21 per cent of its population is fully vaccinated.

Two more popular destinations for UK travellers, India and Pakistan, are almost certain to remain red. This is despite the former beginning to get a grip on its second wave.

At the peak of the wave in May, India was recording more than 400,000 infections a day. On Tuesday, the figure reported stood at 71,777, and its seven-day case rate is a relatively low 22 for every 100,000 people.

Counting against its promotion to amber is a measly vaccination rate. Less than six per cent of its population has received both doses of a Covid vaccine.

