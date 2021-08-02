Red, amber and green lists: How UK’s travel rules are likely to change

UK ministers have discussed creating a new ‘amber watchlist’ to alert travellers of the potential for a country to turn red. EPA

UK politicians are under pressure to remove confusion and uncertainty from the traffic light system for travel ahead of an update this week.

The plea from the travel industry comes as reports suggest the British government is preparing to create a new “amber watchlist” to warn travellers not to visit destinations such as Spain.

The plans may create a new list of countries at high risk of moving to the red list.

What is the green, amber and red list?

Under the current rules, which will be reviewed on Thursday, fully vaccinated travellers can return from amber-list countries without quarantining, but those returning from red-list countries must pay £1,750 ($2,432) to spend 10 days in a government-approved hotel.

Unvaccinated passengers returning from amber countries need to self-isolate at home.

Any passenger returning from a green-list country is not required to quarantine when they land in the UK. A separate green watchlist identifies the countries that could suddenly change from green to amber.

All travellers are required to take a pre-departure test and another two days after landing in the country.

What is the ‘amber watchlist’?

The creation of an amber watchlist means travellers would be on notice that the destination country is at risk of turning red.

The travel industry has argued that such a list could deter would-be holidaymakers from going abroad if they may have to quarantine in a hotel on their return.

At the weekend, the proposal to expand the number of travel categories caused a split among Cabinet ministers, some of whom argued that popular holiday destinations such as Spain could be put on the red list at short notice.

Why is the traffic light system causing tension?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the UK’s travel restrictions were “out of step with our international competitors” and putting a brake on the economy.

Mr Sunak is said to be calling for the UK to take advantage of its successful vaccination programme by opening up further.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Relatives embrace as they arrive from the US at Heathrow's Terminal 5 in west London. (TOLGA AKMEN/Getty)

It was the latest salvo in the battle over Britain’s border policy, with France last week accusing the UK of “discrimination” after it was placed on the so-called amber-plus list owing to the spread of the Beta variant.

This meant the quarantine exemption for the fully immunised was scrapped, meaning those returning from France had to isolate for 10 days.

What does the travel industry say?

Heathrow Airport boss John Holland-Kaye said on Monday that the creation of a new amber watchlist could complicate the rules.

“We need to simplify as much as we can to enable more people to travel,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“More countries going on to the green list will help the double vaccinated passengers from any amber country should come into the UK without needing to quarantine.”

He urged ministers to use the “dividend” from the vaccine drive to reopen travel.

“We should be able to at least catch up with the Europeans,” he said.

“The UK should be showing that if you get vaccinated you can get your life back to normal.”

Could airport hubs be given exemptions?

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said ministers were acting “too cautiously” on the Gulf hubs of Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi.

“They are nervous that variants will emerge more quickly from these busy hubs due to the wide range of connecting flights.

“But the government must now stick to its promise that we have to learn to live with Covid. And that means opening up more overseas travel via hubs.”

Last week, the boss of Emirates airline's UK operation expressed his frustration that the UAE remained on the red list.

Richard Jewsbury, divisional vice president at Emirates, said he had presented data to the UK government showing high vaccination rates and low levels of infection in the UAE but, as yet, to no avail.

Will anything go green?

Analysts have previously predicted at least 11 destinations should turn green based on infection and vaccination levels.

Former British Airways strategist Robert Boyle “reverse engineered” the algorithm used by officials who control the amber list.

He calculated that green destinations have a case rate of below 20, test positivity of 1.5 per cent or lower and a testing rate of one or more per 100,000.

Basted on that assumption, he listed Austria, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Bhutan and Vietnam as deserving of green list status.

How has the traffic light system changed over time?

The biggest change took place on Monday when the rules were tweaked to allow people fully vaccinated in the US and EU to avoid quarantine.

Previously, only people vaccinated in the UK could benefit from quarantine-free travel.

The government has said it plans to loosen quarantine arrangements for "like-minded" countries in coming months.

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE Albania 0 Italy 1

Finland 2 Turkey 2

Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein

Iceland 2 Kosovo 0

Israel 0 Spain 1

Moldova 0 Austria 1

Serbia 1 Georgia 0

Ukraine 0 Croatia 2

Wales 0 Ireland 1

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE Albania 0 Italy 1

Finland 2 Turkey 2

Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein

Iceland 2 Kosovo 0

Israel 0 Spain 1

Moldova 0 Austria 1

Serbia 1 Georgia 0

Ukraine 0 Croatia 2

Wales 0 Ireland 1

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE Albania 0 Italy 1

Finland 2 Turkey 2

Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein

Iceland 2 Kosovo 0

Israel 0 Spain 1

Moldova 0 Austria 1

Serbia 1 Georgia 0

Ukraine 0 Croatia 2

Wales 0 Ireland 1

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE Albania 0 Italy 1

Finland 2 Turkey 2

Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein

Iceland 2 Kosovo 0

Israel 0 Spain 1

Moldova 0 Austria 1

Serbia 1 Georgia 0

Ukraine 0 Croatia 2

Wales 0 Ireland 1

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE Albania 0 Italy 1

Finland 2 Turkey 2

Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein

Iceland 2 Kosovo 0

Israel 0 Spain 1

Moldova 0 Austria 1

Serbia 1 Georgia 0

Ukraine 0 Croatia 2

Wales 0 Ireland 1

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE Albania 0 Italy 1

Finland 2 Turkey 2

Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein

Iceland 2 Kosovo 0

Israel 0 Spain 1

Moldova 0 Austria 1

Serbia 1 Georgia 0

Ukraine 0 Croatia 2

Wales 0 Ireland 1

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE Albania 0 Italy 1

Finland 2 Turkey 2

Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein

Iceland 2 Kosovo 0

Israel 0 Spain 1

Moldova 0 Austria 1

Serbia 1 Georgia 0

Ukraine 0 Croatia 2

Wales 0 Ireland 1

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE Albania 0 Italy 1

Finland 2 Turkey 2

Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein

Iceland 2 Kosovo 0

Israel 0 Spain 1

Moldova 0 Austria 1

Serbia 1 Georgia 0

Ukraine 0 Croatia 2

Wales 0 Ireland 1

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE Albania 0 Italy 1

Finland 2 Turkey 2

Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein

Iceland 2 Kosovo 0

Israel 0 Spain 1

Moldova 0 Austria 1

Serbia 1 Georgia 0

Ukraine 0 Croatia 2

Wales 0 Ireland 1

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE Albania 0 Italy 1

Finland 2 Turkey 2

Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein

Iceland 2 Kosovo 0

Israel 0 Spain 1

Moldova 0 Austria 1

Serbia 1 Georgia 0

Ukraine 0 Croatia 2

Wales 0 Ireland 1

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE Albania 0 Italy 1

Finland 2 Turkey 2

Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein

Iceland 2 Kosovo 0

Israel 0 Spain 1

Moldova 0 Austria 1

Serbia 1 Georgia 0

Ukraine 0 Croatia 2

Wales 0 Ireland 1

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE Albania 0 Italy 1

Finland 2 Turkey 2

Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein

Iceland 2 Kosovo 0

Israel 0 Spain 1

Moldova 0 Austria 1

Serbia 1 Georgia 0

Ukraine 0 Croatia 2

Wales 0 Ireland 1

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE Albania 0 Italy 1

Finland 2 Turkey 2

Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein

Iceland 2 Kosovo 0

Israel 0 Spain 1

Moldova 0 Austria 1

Serbia 1 Georgia 0

Ukraine 0 Croatia 2

Wales 0 Ireland 1

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE Albania 0 Italy 1

Finland 2 Turkey 2

Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein

Iceland 2 Kosovo 0

Israel 0 Spain 1

Moldova 0 Austria 1

Serbia 1 Georgia 0

Ukraine 0 Croatia 2

Wales 0 Ireland 1

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE Albania 0 Italy 1

Finland 2 Turkey 2

Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein

Iceland 2 Kosovo 0

Israel 0 Spain 1

Moldova 0 Austria 1

Serbia 1 Georgia 0

Ukraine 0 Croatia 2

Wales 0 Ireland 1

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE Albania 0 Italy 1

Finland 2 Turkey 2

Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein

Iceland 2 Kosovo 0

Israel 0 Spain 1

Moldova 0 Austria 1

Serbia 1 Georgia 0

Ukraine 0 Croatia 2

Wales 0 Ireland 1

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now