UK amber list: what are the quarantine rules for UAE residents flying to England?

Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport in London. The UK has opened its borders to double jabbed citizens from amber list countries. (VICKIE FLORES/EPA)

People from the UAE who want to visit England for the summer can now self-isolate at home after the UK added the country to its amber list.

From August 8, passengers do not have to complete paid mandatory hotel quarantine. Instead, they will be required to self-isolate for 10 days, taking pre-booked PCR tests on day two and day eight. This is compulsory.

There is also an option to escape part of the 10-day quarantine with a Covid-19 test on day five that comes back negative.

Travellers coming from countries with amber status who have been fully vaccinated with inoculations approved and administered in the UK, EU and US do not have to quarantine, but must provide a negative Covid-19 test within two days of arrival.

Any traveller inoculated in the UAE, therefore, will have to follow the 10-day self-isolation rules.

The UAE will move to the amber list at 4am UK time on August 8. If a passenger arrives in England before then, they must follow the red list rules. If UAE residents visited a red country in the ten days before arriving into England they must also enter hotel quarantine. Here is The National's guide to the new travel rules.

Amber list rules:

If you have been in an amber list country in the 10 days before you arrive in England you must:

Take a Covid-19 test in the three days before you travel to England; pre-book and pay for Covid-19 tests (in England) before you travel, to be taken on day two and day eight after arrival in England; and complete a passenger locator form.

Steps to follow after arrival in England:

Quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days – the day of arrival is counted as day zero.

Then take a Covid-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight.

Option to 'test to release' early:

Travellers entering England from the UAE can end quarantine early using the "test to release" scheme.

Under this system, people can pay for a private Covid-19 test on day five. If the result is negative (and the result of your day two test was negative or inconclusive), you can end your quarantine.

However, you must still book and take your mandatory day two and day eight travel tests, even if your "test to release" result is negative.

Rules for fully UK vaccinated and people under the age of 18:

You do not need to quarantine or take a day eight test after you arrive in England if you are either: fully vaccinated in the UK or under the UK vaccine programme overseas; under 18 on the day you arrive in England and resident in the UK or in a country with a vaccination programme approved by the UK; or part of a UK-approved vaccine trial.

You still need to book and take a day two test.

Amber list rules if fully vaccinated in Europe or the USA:

If you have been fully vaccinated in the United States or many European countries, you will not need to quarantine when you arrive in England or take a day eight test.

However, you still need to book and take a day two test

Where can I quarantine?

You must quarantine at the address you provided on the passenger locator form.

This can include staying in your own home with friends or family or in a standard hotel or other temporary accommodation.

You should stay in a well ventilated room with an outside window that can be opened, separate from other people in your home.

The Gandhi Murder 71 - Years since the death of MK Gandhi, also christened India's Father of the Nation

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Abaya trends The utilitarian robe held dear by Arab women is undergoing a change that reveals it as an elegant and graceful garment available in a range of colours and fabrics, while retaining its traditional appeal.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

