Travellers to England who have received both doses of a vaccine in the UK will no longer need to isolate at home for 10 days after visiting an 'amber list' country. (HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS)

England's so-called "Freedom Day" on July 19 won't just see changes to domestic Covid restrictions, changes to the amber list of its traffic light system for travel will also be enacted.

What are the UK travel rules from July 19?

UK travel rules: green list

The rules for passengers travelling back to the UK from a green list destination will remain as they are on July 19.

Arrivals will have to take a pre-departure test as well as a PCR test on day two of their return. There is no requirement for them to quarantine unless they receive a positive test result.

UK travel rules: amber list

Passengers arriving in England who have received both vaccine doses in the UK will no longer need to isolate at home for 10 days after visiting an amber list country. This change also applies to the unvaccinated under 18s, despite levels of infection being high in this cohort.

Amber list returnees will still have to take a Covid test three days before they travel back to the UK, and are also required to take one on or before the second day of their return. The requirement to take a test on day eight has been scrapped.

Children between the ages of five and 10 are now exempt from the pre-departure test but are required to take a day two test. Children under four remain exempt from all testing and isolation requirements.

The changes open up travel to popular amber list holiday destinations such as Spain and Greece, despite Covid restrictions in these countries being ramped up to combat escalating cases of the Delta variant.

UK travel rules: red list

Red list rules also remain unchanged.

Arrivals are still required to quarantine in a managed hotel facility for 10 days after returning. Pre-departure testing and PCR testing on day two and eight remain mandatory.

Red-list passengers must also be British or Irish nationals, or have UK residence rights in order to be allowed into the country.

Further changes to the UK travel lists are expected to be announced on Thursday.

Will face masks be needed on airplanes from July 19?

The requirement in England to wear face masks on public transport and in certain indoor settings will be removed from July 19.

However, airline carriers such as easyJet, Ryanair and British Airways have announced they will keep existing face mask rules in place to protect passengers and staff from the virus.

“At present there are no changes to easyJet’s onboard mask policy and we will continue to keep this under review," the budget airline said in a statement.

“We continue to be guided by our inhouse medical adviser and a number of key industry governing bodies that airlines follow including the WHO (World Health Organization), Icao (International Civil Aviation Organisation), Easa (European Union Aviation Safety Agency), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and public health authorities across Europe, and at present their guidance around the wearing of masks onboard remains unchanged.”

Their stance has been adopted by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who said on Wednesday that mask wearing on London's public transport network would remain compulsory.

Can UK residents travel to Ireland from July 19 without restrictions?

Ireland is part of the common travel area and was not included on any of the UK's traffic light for travel lists. Those travelling to the UK from Ireland have thus avoided quarantine on arrival.

To date, this has not been a reciprocal arrangement with UK travellers to Ireland required to provide proof of a negative Covid test on arrival and to self-isolate for 14 days - a period which can be shortened with a negative PCR test on the fifth day.

This will change from July 19 when fully vaccinated travellers will be exempted from quarantine. With the UK not part of the European Union's Covid-19 travel passport scheme, travellers from England, Scotland and Wales will need to prove vaccination status using a different method.

Travellers from Northern Ireland aren't subject to any restrictions on crossing the border, providing they have not been abroad in the past 14 days.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

SCHEDULE 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m

7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,600m

7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m

8.15pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 1,200m

8.50pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 2,000m

9.25pm:Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m



Amith's predicted winners:

6.30pm: Down On Da Bayou

7.05pm: Etisalat

7.40pm: Mulfit

8.15pm: Pennsylvania Dutch

8.50pm: Mudallel

9.25pm: Midnight Sands

Mobile phone packages comparison

The Saga Continues Wu-Tang Clan (36 Chambers / Entertainment One)

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

