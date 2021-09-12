England to ditch PCR travel tests for green and amber list countries

Travellers to the UK will soon have one less test to worry about. Reuters

Travellers to the UK from green and amber list countries will soon no longer be required to take a PCR test, UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday.

He also revealed controversial plans for a vaccine passport for entry to nightclubs and some larger events would also be scrapped.

“We have got a huge number of defences; of course we still want to remain very cautious, and there are some things that - when it comes to travel for example - there are some rules that are going to have to remain in place,” Mr Javid told Sky News.

“But the PCR that is required upon your return to the UK from certain countries, look, I want to try and get rid of that as soon as I possibly can.”

He said he was mindful of the exorbitant costs of the test and that testing measures should not be in place “for a second longer than is absolutely necessary".

Under current UK travel guidelines, travellers from green and amber list countries - which include the UAE - have to take a PCR test on the second day of their arrival in England.

The cost of these tests has been a source of discontent for the ailing UK travel sector. It has complained for months that they are too expensive and are deterring prospective holidaymakers.

Currently, an NHS coronavirus test for international travel costs £68 ($94), down from £88 previously.

The system has also prompted allegations of malpractice, with many travellers claiming they have been exploited by private testing companies.

The concerns stirred the UK government into announcing a “rapid internal review” last month - and it would appear the conclusion has been that removing the requirement to test altogether is the easiest of means of foiling unscrupulous testers.

England scraps vaccine passports plan

PCR tests for international travellers were not the only items the health minister on Sunday enunciated a desire to abolish. He said plans to make vaccine passports a condition of entry to nightclubs and other large events in England would be scrapped too.

“I'm pleased to say we will not be going ahead with the plans,” he told the BBC.

He said that having looked at the evidence, their implementation would have been “for the sake of it".

The proposal to introduce a mandatory Covid pass at the end of September had been met with fierce opposition from the government's own MPs, in the Covid Recovery Group, as well as from opposition politicians.

The leader of Liberal Democrats party had called them “divisive, unworkable and expensive".

Businesses in the night-time economy had also criticised the scheme, with the Night Time Industries Association warning it would “cripple the industry".

Quote "I've never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers or something to do what is just an everyday activity Sajid Javid, UK health minister

This was rebuffed last Sunday by UK Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi who told the BBC vaccine passports were the best way to ensure the night-time economy remained open.

A week is a long time time in politics, however, and despite his government's U-turn, Mr Javid said it had been right vaccine passports were considered.

“I've never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers or something to do what is just an everyday activity, but we were right to properly look at it,” he said.

England's decision to abolish Covid passes for nightclubs and larger events sets it apart from northern neighbour Scotland which is pressing ahead with plans to introduce them from October.

A decision in Wales will be made next week while Northern Ireland currently has no plans to introduce them.

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

Anghami

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, second leg: Liverpool (0) v Barcelona (3), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Game is on BeIN Sports

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

