When will the Pfizer Covid vaccine be approved in under-12s?

All school staff and children aged 16 and over must be vaccinated to enter school premises in Abu Dhabi.

The majority of adults are now vaccinated in many developed countries.

But a significant chunk of their populations still remains susceptible to the coronavirus because of lack of access to vaccines among young children.

That could soon change.

Pfizer-BioNTech expects to hand over crucial data about the efficacy of its vaccine in the 5-11 age group within weeks to regulators in the US.

So when will the vaccine be available to them?

The National explains.

Which ages is the vaccine being trialled in children?

The vaccine has already been approved in children age 12 and above, and it is currently in trials for those as young as six months.

Pfizer-BioNTech administered the first doses in young children in March to study the vaccine in three age groups: children aged 5 to 11 years, 2 to 5 years, and 6 months to 2 years.

Younger children are receiving a lower dose of the vaccine compared with adults.

A scientist involved in the trials for children said it appeared children mounted a “very strong immune response” to the vaccine, despite the lower doses.

"So one-third of the dose that we're giving adults, or even one-third of the dose that was used in 12-year-olds and above, was just as immunogenic,” Dr Bob Frenck, director of the Vaccine Research Centre at Cincinnati Children's Hospital told CNN.

“We got just as good an immune response as the 30-microgram dose and there were less side effects.

"So because of that, for the 5-12-year-old dosing we are looking at 10 micrograms, and then, in the younger kids, under 5, even going down further to 3 micrograms."

When will the trial reports be available?

The results of the trials in ages between 5 and 11 will be available first, sometime at the end of September and subsequently, Pfizer is expected to file an emergency use application for its use. The US Food and Drug Administration will then need time to assess it.

It is not known how long that will take, but Pfizer’s application for 12 year-olds and above was approved about a month after the company submitted it.

Experts have said that means approval could follow in October if the vaccine proves safe and effective.

"We're hoping to have authorisation – depending on both results and, of course, a few decisions – not too long after the school year starts," Dr Phil Dormitzer, chief scientific officer for viral vaccines at Pfizer, told America's National Public Radio.

Data for younger groups will follow slightly later.

Results for children aged 2 to 5 will be ready soon after the 5-11 age group.

And results for the youngest group, age 6 months to 2 years, are expected in October or November.

It is not known when the vaccines will be approved in the UAE.

But approval in the UAE followed shortly after the vaccine got the green light in the US for the 12-15 age group in May.

Are children at risk from the virus?

The overwhelming majority of children suffer only mild symptoms, or none at all. However, they can and do catch the virus and transmit it, and a very small number become very sick or die as a result.

More than four million children are known to have suffered from the virus since the onset of the pandemic in the US. At least 346 have died.

However, a recent study reported in the journal Pediatrics showed Covid-19 led to more symptoms and complications than the flu in children, with underlying health conditions such as asthma and obesity presenting bigger risks.

According to the research, pneumonia and hypoxia, or a lack of oxygen, occurred more frequently in Covid than seasonal flu.

Children can also suffer from long Covid.

Data released by the UK’s Office of National Statistics in February and April showed 9.8 per cent of children aged from 2 to 11 years and 13 per cent aged 12–16 years reported at least one lingering symptom five weeks after a positive diagnosis.

Children receiving Sinopharm after it was approved in UAE on August 2

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Dr Fatimah Al Marzouqi sits with Karma Elsawir, 7, at Al Madina clinic in Ajman before the girl was immunised against Covid-19. Photos: Salam Al Amir / The National

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

