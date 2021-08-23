US FDA grants Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine full approval

The Pfizer vaccine is the first to receive approval from the FDA. AFP

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, the agency announced on Monday.

The vaccination, commonly known as the Pfizer shot, will be rebranded and marketed under the name Comirnaty. It had previously been granted an emergency use authorisation.

Its full approval comes at a crucial time in the trajectory of the pandemic, as the US is ensnared in a wave of illness sparked by the highly transmissible Delta mutation. The Biden administration has made increasing vaccinations a priority in its efforts to tamp down the latest outbreak.

The two-dose regimen was initially made available in the US through an emergency authorisation late last year.

It has since become the most widely used of three available vaccines against the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, with more than 92 million people having received two shots.

The vaccine continues to be available to people age 12 to 15 under an emergency-use authorisation, the FDA said.

The approval is likely to boost confidence in the shot among people who say they are wary of its rapid-fire development, and could open the door to more vaccination requirements among employers and businesses.

It is also likely to solidify the shot’s status as a blockbuster for its makers.

Pfizer said last month it expects the vaccine to bring in $33.5 billion in revenue this year, a total that would place it among the biggest-selling drugs of all time. In the second quarter, the vaccine booked $7.8bn in sales.

“The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the Covid-19 pandemic,” Janet Woodcock, the acting FDA commissioner, said in a press release.

“While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorisation, as the first FDA-approved Covid-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety.”

Comirnaty is officially approved for use in people aged 16 and up, though under the emergency use authorisation, children aged 12 to 15 can also receive the shot.