Covid-19 vaccine efficacy against Delta variant declines after three months

Relatives embrace as they arrive from the US at Heathrow's Terminal 5 in west London.

Covid-19 vaccines become less effective against the Delta variant three months after full vaccination, according to new research by the University of Oxford.

The results of the large UK study looked at how the Pfizer BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines protect patients against Covid-19.

Researchers found that 90 days after the second shot the vaccines' efficacy in preventing infections slipped to 75 per cent and 61 per cent respectively.

That was down from 85 per cent and 68 per cent respectively, seen two weeks after a second dose.

The decline in efficacy was more pronounced among those aged 35 years and over, than among younger case studies.

Scientists also found that when vaccinated people did get infected with Delta, they had similar levels of virus in their bodies as those who had not had the injections.

This could imply that those who are vaccinated could still spread the virus. It also raises questions over whether herd immunity can be achieved even in countries of mostly vaccinated people.

The UK survey, run by the University of Oxford and the Office for National Statistics, analysed more than three million PCR tests from a random sample of people.

The results are likely to encourage more countries to offer booster shots for fully vaccinated people, a policy that is already under way in the UAE.

Health officials in the Emirates that recommend people get booster shots six months after their second vaccine dose, unless they are considered vulnerable, in which case they should get it after three months.

This week, US President Joe Biden announced that Americans who have had both doses of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna will be allowed a booster after eight months.

Israel this month started giving third doses of Pfizer-BioNTech to the elderly. Initial results show they have been 86 per cent effective for people over the age of 60.

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

