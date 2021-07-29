What are the UK-US travel rules?

Travellers to England who have received both doses of a vaccine in the UK will no longer need to isolate at home for 10 days after visiting an 'amber list' country. (HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS)

UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday announced that fully vaccinated passengers arriving from amber-list countries will no longer have to quarantine if their jabs were administered by either a US or EU-approved manufacturer.

“Whether you are a family reuniting for the first time since the start of the pandemic or a business benefiting from increased trade – this is progress we can all enjoy," he said.

The move will undoubtedly make travel from the US to the UK a much less arduous prospect – but what about the reverse? How easy is it for people from the UK to travel to the US? Will they face quarantine? Will they need to provide proof of vaccination?

Before these questions are answered, here are newly announced rules for travel from the US to the UK.

What's changed for travellers going from the US to the UK?

Any fully vaccinated passenger coming from the US, which is on the UK's amber list, will no longer need to isolate if their jabs were administered by a US-approved manufacturer.

On the current list of approved vaccine manufacturers in the US are Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. AstraZeneca on Thursday announced it would be deferring its application for US approval until the autumn.

Previously, only travellers from the US who had been inoculated by the UK's NHS were eligible to skip the period of self-isolation.

Will people entering the UK from the US need to have a Covid test if fully vaccinated?

Such travellers would still have to undergo pre-departure Covid-19 screening and take another test two days after landing in England.

They will also need to provide proof of US residency.

When will the US-to-UK travel changes come into effect?

The changes will come into effect at 4am British Summer Time on Monday.

Can people travel from the UK to the US?

Current rules mean that it is not possible for most people from Britain to travel to the US if they have been in the UK in the previous 14 days.

These rules also apply to travellers from Ireland, Schengen zone countries, Iran, Brazil, China or South Africa.

There are some exemptions, however. According to the UK government, "US citizens and permanent residents of the USA, certain specified close family members and certain other limited categories of visa holders (such as UN staff and diplomats) are exempt".

This cohort can enter the US subject to the normal entry requirements stipulated on the US embassy website.

The news is far better for prospective tourists to the US from the UAE.

What are the rules for travellers entering the US from the UAE?

There are no coronavirus-related restrictions for people arriving in the US from the UAE, guidelines from the US Department of Homeland Security said, although travellers need to have proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than three days before flying.

Visitors can also show proof of having recovered from the virus in the past three months.

Travellers must also have a valid visa, as always, but the final decision on whether they can be admitted to the country will be made by a US Customs and Border Protection officer at a port of entry.

Visitors should also check state rules. While many states have removed restrictions, others still have some in place.

Will there be a US-UK travel corridor?

This has been mooted as a possibility for a while now but nothing concrete has materialised – despite US tourists being allowed to travel throughout the EU after it was added to America's safe travel list.

In June, America's chief medical adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci, told ITV News he felt that if the UK continued its positive vaccination trajectory, "it would be in a very favourable position" by the end of the summer.

This was before the Delta variant took hold in the UK and showed signs of doing the same in the US.

Trips from the UK across the pond may have to be put on ice for some time yet, much to the travel sector's chagrin.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

