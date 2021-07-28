England set to drop quarantine for double-vaccinated travellers from EU and US

Follow the latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Boris Johnson has said he is in talks with the US about opening up a quarantine-free travel corridor between the two countries.

His remarks come as UK ministers are expected to drop quarantine requirements for double-vaccinated visitors from the EU and US next month.

Currently, travellers who have been fully vaccinated in the UK do not have to quarantine when arriving from the EU and US, which are on the amber list.

But the exemption does not apply to people who have been vaccinated abroad.

Most British national are banned from entering the US if they have been in the UK in the previous 14 days, but this could change if the two countries set up a travel corridor.

"We want people to be able to come from the US freely in a way that they normally do. We’re talking to them the whole time," Mr Johnson told LBC radio.

"At the moment we’re dealing with a Delta wave, the US is dealing with a Delta wave, but be assured that we are on it the whole time. As soon as we have something to say about travel corridors you’ll be hearing from us."

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said ministers would discuss the quarantine exemption later on Wednesday.

“This was discussed between the president of the United States and the prime minister, so it should be no surprise if we are looking at ways at how we can facilitate travel,” she told Sky News.

"The most important thing is to make sure our borders are safe, the public are safe in the UK and we don't waste the sacrifice the public have made. That's why we want the focus on how people here can be vaccinated, but also considering opportunities about how we can reopen the economy but also potentially for people coming from abroad."

Mr Johnson also suggested vaccine passports could become mandatory in a range of settings across British society.

“I think it’s a very positive thing to do to go and get a vaccine,” he said.

"People can obviously see, when you look at things like travel, like mass events, that it’s going to be one of those things that will help you, not hinder you.”

The loosening of restrictions on US and EU travellers are expected to come into force as soon as next week, while countries outside the EU and US could be allowed quarantine-free travel at a later date.

Paul Charles, chief executive of The PC Agency travel consultancy, said the plan would represent the "dawn of a consistent global policy" for the UK.

Angela Raynor, the deputy leader of the main opposition Labour party, said the plan was "reckless".

"I think at the moment everybody wants to go on holiday and go back to normal as quickly as possible but this is reckless," she said.

The arrangement would only apply to England at this stage, but ministers are understood to be in talks with the devolved administrations in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The aviation industry had been pushing the government to drop quarantine requirements for travellers from the EU and US after a trial on checking the vaccination status of passengers.

Heathrow Airport, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic said the 10-day pilot programme had been a success, with 250 double-vaccinated travellers presenting their documents on selected flights from New York, Los Angeles, Jamaica and Athens earlier this month.

The companies said 99 per cent of the documents were verified as authentic. Two passengers had their credentials rejected.

One passenger had a different name on the vaccine card compared with the name on the passport, while another had been fully vaccinated less than 14 days before their departure date.

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said the trial provided evidence that fully vaccinated visitors from low-risk countries should be allowed to come to the UK without self-isolating.

"The UK needs to safely reopen its borders as soon as possible to ensure loved ones can reunite, business can thrive and global Britain is able to take advantage of the UK's world-leading vaccination programme," he said.

Heathrow Airport chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: "The vaccine has been a miracle of science, and these trials have shown that we can allow fully vaccinated passengers from the EU and US to visit the UK without quarantine."

Under the quarantine exemption plans, the government would have to recognise vaccine credentials issued in the EU and US.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has previously expressed concern about the vaccine certificates issued in the US, saying it was a paper-based system that differed from state to state. The EU uses a digital Covid-19 certificate.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said last week that the government was keen to strike deals to allow quarantine travel from a range of countries.

“Because we are working at speed, at the moment it is UK nationals and citizens who have had UK vaccinations who will be able to travel to amber-list countries other than France and come back and not quarantine,” he said.

“We want to offer the same reciprocity as the 33 countries that recognise our app, and that will also happen very soon.”

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Ad Astra Director: James Gray Stars: Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones Five out of five stars

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Generational responses to the pandemic Devesh Mamtani from Century Financial believes the cash-hoarding tendency of each generation is influenced by what stage of the employment cycle they are in. He offers the following insights: Baby boomers (those born before 1964): Owing to market uncertainty and the need to survive amid competition, many in this generation are looking for options to hoard more cash and increase their overall savings/investments towards risk-free assets. Generation X (born between 1965 and 1980): Gen X is currently in its prime working years. With their personal and family finances taking a hit, Generation X is looking at multiple options, including taking out short-term loan facilities with competitive interest rates instead of dipping into their savings account. Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996): This market situation is giving them a valuable lesson about investing early. Many millennials who had previously not saved or invested are looking to start doing so now.

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

