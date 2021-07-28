England set to drop quarantine for double-vaccinated travellers from EU and US

Follow the latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here
Boris Johnson has said he is in talks with the US about opening up a quarantine-free travel corridor between the two countries.
His remarks come as UK ministers are expected to drop quarantine requirements for double-vaccinated visitors from the EU and US next month.
Currently, travellers who have been fully vaccinated in the UK do not have to quarantine when arriving from the EU and US, which are on the amber list.
But the exemption does not apply to people who have been vaccinated abroad.
Most British national are banned from entering the US if they have been in the UK in the previous 14 days, but this could change if the two countries set up a travel corridor.
"We want people to be able to come from the US freely in a way that they normally do. We’re talking to them the whole time," Mr Johnson told LBC radio.
"At the moment we’re dealing with a Delta wave, the US is dealing with a Delta wave, but be assured that we are on it the whole time. As soon as we have something to say about travel corridors you’ll be hearing from us."
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said ministers would discuss the quarantine exemption later on Wednesday.
“This was discussed between the president of the United States and the prime minister, so it should be no surprise if we are looking at ways at how we can facilitate travel,” she told Sky News.
"The most important thing is to make sure our borders are safe, the public are safe in the UK and we don't waste the sacrifice the public have made. That's why we want the focus on how people here can be vaccinated, but also considering opportunities about how we can reopen the economy but also potentially for people coming from abroad."
Mr Johnson also suggested vaccine passports could become mandatory in a range of settings across British society.
“I think it’s a very positive thing to do to go and get a vaccine,” he said.
"People can obviously see, when you look at things like travel, like mass events, that it’s going to be one of those things that will help you, not hinder you.”
The loosening of restrictions on US and EU travellers are expected to come into force as soon as next week, while countries outside the EU and US could be allowed quarantine-free travel at a later date.
Paul Charles, chief executive of The PC Agency travel consultancy, said the plan would represent the "dawn of a consistent global policy" for the UK.
If #UKGov agrees to allow in fully-jabbed #EU and #US citizens without quarantine, it would finally be the Dawn of a consistent global policy. Now we just need consistency for #UK citizens travelling to those areas, and the dropping of Day 2 tests from green zones. @ThePCAgency— Paul Charles (@PPaulCharles) July 28, 2021
Angela Raynor, the deputy leader of the main opposition Labour party, said the plan was "reckless".
"I think at the moment everybody wants to go on holiday and go back to normal as quickly as possible but this is reckless," she said.
The arrangement would only apply to England at this stage, but ministers are understood to be in talks with the devolved administrations in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.
The aviation industry had been pushing the government to drop quarantine requirements for travellers from the EU and US after a trial on checking the vaccination status of passengers.
Heathrow Airport, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic said the 10-day pilot programme had been a success, with 250 double-vaccinated travellers presenting their documents on selected flights from New York, Los Angeles, Jamaica and Athens earlier this month.
The companies said 99 per cent of the documents were verified as authentic. Two passengers had their credentials rejected.
Image 1 of 8
Travellers to England who have received both doses of a vaccine in the UK will no longer need to isolate at home for 10 days after visiting an 'amber list' country. (HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS)
One passenger had a different name on the vaccine card compared with the name on the passport, while another had been fully vaccinated less than 14 days before their departure date.
British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said the trial provided evidence that fully vaccinated visitors from low-risk countries should be allowed to come to the UK without self-isolating.
"The UK needs to safely reopen its borders as soon as possible to ensure loved ones can reunite, business can thrive and global Britain is able to take advantage of the UK's world-leading vaccination programme," he said.
Heathrow Airport chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: "The vaccine has been a miracle of science, and these trials have shown that we can allow fully vaccinated passengers from the EU and US to visit the UK without quarantine."
Under the quarantine exemption plans, the government would have to recognise vaccine credentials issued in the EU and US.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has previously expressed concern about the vaccine certificates issued in the US, saying it was a paper-based system that differed from state to state. The EU uses a digital Covid-19 certificate.
Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said last week that the government was keen to strike deals to allow quarantine travel from a range of countries.
“Because we are working at speed, at the moment it is UK nationals and citizens who have had UK vaccinations who will be able to travel to amber-list countries other than France and come back and not quarantine,” he said.
“We want to offer the same reciprocity as the 33 countries that recognise our app, and that will also happen very soon.”
