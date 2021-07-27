US CDC says vaccinated people should mask up indoors in places of high transmission

A person wears a mask while walking in Grand Central Terminal in New York City. Getty Images

The top US health agency on Tuesday changed its guidance for vaccinated people, recommending the wearing of face masks in public indoor spaces if they are in an area of high transmission and low vaccination rates.

“This pandemic continues to pose a serious threat to the health of all Americans,” Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said.

The country is seeing a new surge of infections and hospital admissions, mostly among the unvaccinated population, due to the highly transmissible Delta variant that is now dominant nationwide.

Dr Walensky said the variant is “showing every day its willingness to outsmart us".

More than 42,000 people are testing positive for coronavirus daily, the CDC's seven-day moving average showed.

Dr Walensky cited new research that found “some vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant may be contagious".

The new guidance says fully vaccinated people should wear a mask indoors in places where there is “high” or “substantial” transmission of Covid-19.

The CDC deems “high transmission” to be when there are more than 100 positive cases per 100,000 people in a population in the last seven days — and there are at least 16 states experiencing that level of infection.

The next tier down is “substantial transmission”, in which between 50-99 cases are recorded for every 100,000 people, and the CDC reports that 14 states are currently at that level.

“The vast majority of transmission, severe disease, hospitalisation and death is almost exclusively happening among unvaccinated people,” Dr Walensky said.

The new guidance appeared to be a partial reversal of the guidance the CDC issued this May, in which it ruled that fully vaccinated people could do most things without a face mask, after recommending people wear masks and maintain three metres of distance throughout the pandemic.

The previous guidance allowed states, cities, offices and businesses to lift mask mandates for fully vaccinated people and reopen public spaces, though this had the effect of complicating mask and social-distancing enforcement for unvaccinated people.

It is not clear how states, cities and businesses will react to the new recommendations, as the agency does not impose or enforce local laws.

However, the guidance issued in May was given at a time of high vaccination rates and fewer recorded cases. In the months following, immunisations have slowed and infections are on the rise due to the Delta variant.

Some US cities like Los Angeles and St Louis have recently reissued indoor mask mandates regardless of vaccination status.

People wearing masks wait to cross the street in Hollywood, California, July 19, 2021 on the second day of the return of the indoor mask mandate in Los Angeles County due to a spike in coronavirus cases. AFP

The CDC on Tuesday also recommended that everyone in US schools wear a mask, as large numbers of young people remain unvaccinated. Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

Only 49.1 per cent of the US population is fully vaccinated, but that statistic increases to 57.5 per cent in the case of the vaccine-eligible population over the age of 12.

US President Joe Biden is facing some backlash as he failed to reach his goal of having 70 per cent of the country's adult population receive at least one dose of vaccine by July 4 — though the goal is in now reach, with that figure currently at 69 per cent.

Mr Biden said in a statement on Tuesday that he will “lay out the next steps in our effort to get more Americans vaccinated” on Thursday.

“By following the science and by doing our part by getting vaccinated, America can beat Covid,” he said." In the meantime, more vaccinations and mask-wearing in the areas most affected by the Delta variant will enable us to avoid the kind of lockdowns, shutdowns, school closures and disruptions we faced in 2020.”

The US is one of the few countries to have plenty of vaccine supply. Despite this, its population ranks high globally for vaccine hesitancy.

Dr Walensky said the current situation “could have been avoided” if more people had been vaccinated.

The concern is that, if the virus continues to spread unabated, a more serious variant could develop.

“The big concern is that the next variant that might emerge, just a few mutations potentially away, could potentially evade our vaccine,” Dr Walensky said.

More than 611,000 people in the US have died from Covid-19, Johns Hopkins University reported, the highest official count recorded in the world.

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

The biog Fatima Al Darmaki is an Emirati widow with three children She has received 46 certificates of appreciation and excellence throughout her career She won the 'ideal mother' category at the Minister of Interior Awards for Excellence Her favourite food is Harees, a slow-cooked porridge-like dish made from boiled wheat berries mixed with chicken

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

SERIE A FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Sassuolo v Bologna (11.45pm) Saturday Brescia v Torino (6pm) Inter Milan v Verona (9pm) Napoli v Genoa (11.45pm) Sunday Cagliari v Verona (3.30pm) Udinese v SPAL (6pm) Sampdoria v Atalanta (6pm) Lazio v Lecce (6pm) Parma v Roma (9pm) Juventus v Milan (11.45pm)

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

MATCH DETAILS Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90+6) Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

