Fully vaccinated people in the US can go without masks indoors and out, CDC says

Fully vaccinated people in the US can safely go without a face mask and not keep distance from others in most outdoor or indoor activities, new guidance from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says.

“We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy," CDC chief Dr Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday.

It was the largest easing of coronavirus prevention recommendations in the US.

"Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing," Dr Walensky said.

President Joe Biden remarked on the "historical" milestone in White House remarks following the CDC announcement.

"Today is a great day for America in our long battle with coronavirus," he said.

Fully vaccinated people are still required to wear a face mask if they are required under federal, state or local rules or laws, and in businesses or workplaces.

It remains unclear how quickly private spaces will introduce the new CDC guidance, given the difficulty of knowing whether people have been vaccinated.

Those who have are still required to wear masks on public transport, buses, trains or planes. The US transit authority still has a mask mandate enforceable through September 13 of this year.

Masks are also required in hospitals, correctional and detention centres and homeless shelters.

Dr Walensky said recent research confirmed fully vaccinated people did not suffer from severe illness or death from Covid-19 infection, and did not transmit the virus to others.

The US health agency says fully vaccinated people are those who have reached two weeks after their second of a two-dose vaccine or after a single-dose shot.

"If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic," Dr Walensky said.

The US has approved use of the two-dose vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech and the single-shot by Johnson & Johnson.

Everyone in the US is eligible to be vaccinated anywhere in its states and territories. Those 12 and over have just been approved to be inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“The rule is very simple: Get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do,” Mr Biden said in his Thursday afternoon speech.

Big news from the CDC: If you’re fully vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask – indoors or outdoors, in most settings.



We’ve gotten this far. Whether you choose to get vaccinated or wear a mask, please protect yourself until we get to the finish line. pic.twitter.com/XI4yPmhWaD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 13, 2021

Mr Biden has set a goal to have 70 per cent of the US population receive at least one vaccine dose by July 4, the nation's independence holiday, and have the country reach a "closer to normal" environment.

More than 35 per cent of the US population have been fully vaccinated, along with 46.4 per cent who have had one dose, the CDC said.

More than 45 per cent of those aged at least 18 have been fully vaccinated, and 58 per cent have had at least one dose.

Mr Biden addressed remarks that some fully vaccinated people may choose to still wear a mask in light of the new guidance.

"Be patient with one another," he said. "You know, some may say, 'I just feel more comfortable continuing to wear a mask.' They may feel that way. So if you see them, please treat them with kindness and respect."

The country is experiencing its lowest number coronavirus cases since September with a seven-day moving average of more than 36,000 daily cases.

Deaths are also down, with an average of more than 580 a day.

More than 580,000 people have died with Covid-19 in the US, and more than 32 infections have been recorded, both more than any other country.

Recent research from the University of Washington suggests that more than 900,000 people have died with Covid-19 in the US, and the CDC is reviewing the report to see if the country's death toll should be increased as a result.

BULKWHIZ PROFILE Date started: February 2017 Founders: Amira Rashad (CEO), Yusuf Saber (CTO), Mahmoud Sayedahmed (adviser), Reda Bouraoui (adviser) Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: E-commerce Size: 50 employees Funding: approximately $6m Investors: Beco Capital, Enabling Future and Wain in the UAE; China's MSA Capital; 500 Startups; Faith Capital and Savour Ventures in Kuwait

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

The Intruder Director: Deon Taylor Starring: Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy, Meagan Good One star

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

Cricket World Cup League Two Teams Oman, UAE, Namibia Al Amerat, Muscat Results Oman beat UAE by five wickets UAE beat Namibia by eight runs Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets Fixtures Saturday January 11 - UAE v Oman Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

