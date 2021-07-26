Federal health agency, California and New York City impose vaccine mandates

The US Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccines, as the aggressive Delta variant spreads and many communities report increases in hospitalisations.

The move from the VA, which provides health care to US military veterans, came on a day when nearly 60 leading medical and health care organisations issued a call for US health care facilities to require their workers to get vaccinated.

At the VA, vaccines will be mandatory for specified health care personnel — including doctors, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists and others who provide direct care to veterans, VA Secretary Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough said.

Employees will have eight weeks to get their shots.

“It’s the best way to keep veterans safe, especially as the Delta variant spreads across the country,” Mr McDonough said in a statement. “Whenever a veteran or VA employee sets foot in a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from Covid-19.

“With this mandate, we can once again make — and keep — that fundamental promise,” he added.

California, the nation's most populous state, moved to require state employees and all health care workers to show proof of a Covid-19 vaccination or get tested weekly next month.

File photo of California Governor Gavin Newsom at a press conference in June. His mandate follows a similar move in New York. AP

There are at least 238,000 state employees, according to the California controller’s office, and at least 2 million health care workers in the public and private sectors.

“We may be the first state at scale to not only require it for all state employees but to engage in public-private partnership with our healthcare facilities in the state,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in announcing the new policy.

Mr Newsom's move follows one in New York City, where Mayor Bill de Blasio said all of its municipal workers — including teachers and police officers — are required to get coronavirus vaccines by mid-September or face weekly Covid-19 testing.

The rule is expected to affect about 340,000 city employees, making the city one of the largest employers in the US to take such action. While it isn’t a vaccine mandate — no workers will be forced to take a shot — officials hope the inconvenience and discomfort of weekly tests will persuade many to overcome a reluctance to get inoculated.

“This is about our recovery. This is about what we need to do to bring back New York City,” Mr de Blasio said. “This is about keeping people safe.”

These moves come as a Morning Consult survey from last week found the US ranks just behind Russia in having the world's most vaccine hesitant populations.

About 69 per cent of the US adult population has had at least one dose.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK finance minister George Osbourne reforms stamp duty, replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 - 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; Over £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak decides the fate of SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget, with expectations he will extend the perk unti June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, Group B

Barcelona v Inter Milan

Camp Nou, Barcelona

Wednesday, 11pm (UAE)

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

About RuPay A homegrown card payment scheme launched by the National Payments Corporation of India and backed by the Reserve Bank of India, the country’s central bank RuPay process payments between banks and merchants for purchases made with credit or debit cards It has grown rapidly in India and competes with global payment network firms like MasterCard and Visa. In India, it can be used at ATMs, for online payments and variations of the card can be used to pay for bus, metro charges, road toll payments The name blends two words rupee and payment Some advantages of the network include lower processing fees and transaction costs

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

Engine: 2.0L, turbocharged, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 268hp @ 5,600rpm

Torque: 380Nm @ 4,400rpm

Fuel economy: 6.7L / 100km (estimate)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

RACE CARD 6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group 1 (PA) Dh119,373 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 1,200m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (Turf) 1,800m 8.15pm UAE 1000 Guineas Trial (TB) Dh183,650 (D) 1,400m 9.50pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 1,000m

The 15 players selected Muzzamil Afridi, Rahman Gul, Rizwan Haider (Dezo Devils); Shahbaz Ahmed, Suneth Sampath (Glory Gladiators); Waqas Gohar, Jamshaid Butt, Shadab Ahamed (Ganga Fighters); Ali Abid, Ayaz Butt, Ghulam Farid, JD Mahesh Kumara (Hiranni Heros); Inam Faried, Mausif Khan, Ashok Kumar (Texas Titans

