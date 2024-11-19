About 1.1 billion people lack access to clean drinking water globally. Getty Images
About 1.1 billion people lack access to clean drinking water globally. Getty Images

Climate

Water security threat moved to top of Cop29 agenda

Momentum from Cop28 being carried on at meetings in Baku to address pressing issue

Rachel Kelly
Rachel Kelly
Baku

November 19, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit