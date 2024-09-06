UAE welcomes adoption of UN resolution on 2026 Water Conference

The UAE on Friday welcomed the adoption of the UN General Assembly's resolution on the framework for the 2026 Water Conference, which aims to accelerate the implementation of sustainable development goals focused on clean water and sanitation.

“This water conference will aim to unite key stakeholders in a shared effort to tackle water challenges, exchange solutions, and accelerate progress towards ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all,” the UAE's ambassador to the UN Mohamed Abushahab told the Assembly ahead of the vote.

Mr Abushahab reiterated the UAE's dedication to advancing the international community’s efforts to meet Sustainable Development Goal 6 – ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all – and called for further collaboration.

“We are all aware of the serious implications of water scarcity. It impacts our communities and our families. It is at the heart of our livelihoods and our future,” he said. “Without collective action, our efforts are isolated.”

The next UN Water Conference will take place in 2026, with co-hosts from the UAE and Senegal organising a series of global consultations to engage the international community in identifying shared ambitions and priorities.

The 2026 conference is expected to play a crucial role in accelerating global action on water issues as the world faces increasing pressure from climate change, population growth and resource scarcity. According to the UN, a quarter of the world's population has access only to unsafe drinking water while half lacks basic sanitation.

The World Meteorological Organisation reports that 3.6 billion people currently face water shortages at least one month each year. The organisation warns that this number could rise to five billion – more than half the world's population – by 2050.

Ensuring access to clean drinking water and sanitation is part of the 17-point to-do list the UN has set for sustainable development, alongside ending hunger and poverty, achieving gender equality, and taking action on climate change.

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hoopla%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jacqueline%20Perrottet%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2010%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20required%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Alnamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMicrofinance%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFamily%20offices%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Perfect Couple Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor Creator: Jenna Lamia Rating: 3/5

PFA Premier League team of 2018-19 Allison (Liverpool) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) Paul Pogba (Manchester United) Fernandinho (Manchester City) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Greatest of All Time Starring: Vijay, Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Director: Venkat Prabhu Rating: 2/5

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eco%20Way%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20December%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Kroshnyi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electric%20vehicles%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bootstrapped%20with%20undisclosed%20funding.%20Looking%20to%20raise%20funds%20from%20outside%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A