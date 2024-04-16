UAE names Mohamed Abushahab as new ambassador to the UN

Mohamed Abushahab, the UAE's newly appointed UN ambassador, has presented his credentials to Secretary General Antonio Guterres, taking over from his predecessor Lana Nusseibeh.

Mr Abushahab and the UN chief on Monday held discussions focused on strengthening co-operation between the UAE and the UN amid increasing tension in the Middle East.

Mr Guterres highlighted the significant role the UAE has played at the UN, particularly its function as a consensus builder, which was especially apparent during its recent tenure on the Security Council.

Read More Lana Nusseibeh to leave post as UAE ambassador to United Nations

He also commended the UAE for its regional and international contributions.

Mr Abushahab extended greetings to the Secretary General from UAE leaders, including President Sheikh Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“The United Nations is vital for addressing the multitude of global challenges we face today,” Mr Abushahab said after the meeting.

He expressed his commitment to continuing the UAE's efforts in fostering international co-operation and highlighted the UAE's desire to build on the accomplishments achieved at the UN Security Council and at Cop28 in Dubai.

Today, Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres as Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN.



The UAE remains committed to be a diplomatic bridge builder. We will work with other Member States and across the UN system to… pic.twitter.com/vbzXjZzQ6A — UAE Mission to the UN (@UAEMissionToUN) April 15, 2024

The ambassador underscored the UAE's continuing initiatives at the UN, including promoting tolerance and coexistence, empowering women and girls, leveraging artificial intelligence for sustainable development and leading global climate action initiatives.

Mr Abushahab, who has been the UAE's deputy ambassador to the UN since August 2021, has a rich background in diplomacy and international policy.

He previously served as the ambassador to Belgium, the EU and Luxembourg, and also held leadership roles within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

His contributions to climate and clean energy policy include heading the International Climate Change Division and representing the UAE in major international forums such as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change negotiations and the G20 Clean Energy Working Group.