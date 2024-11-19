David Rudisha won 800m gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016, four years after setting the world record at London 2012. Getty Images
David Rudisha won 800m gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016, four years after setting the world record at London 2012. Getty Images

Climate

Olympic great David Rudisha warns climate change could spell end for sporting world records

Kenyan former 800m champion leads efforts from athletes to inspire action at Cop29 summit in Azerbaijan

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

November 19, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit