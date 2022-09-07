How do Apple iPhone 14 specs compare to iPhone 13?

Apple fans will be looking at the iPhone 14, which was unveiled on Wednesday, and wondering whether the new device is worth upgrading to.

Aside from the usual better camera, stronger battery and new colour offerings, the iPhone 14 has a number of new features — such as crash detection and emergency SOS via satellite.

“iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus take stunning photos and video with a powerful camera system featuring new Main and front TrueDepth cameras, the Ultra Wide camera for unique perspectives and Photonic Engine — an enhanced image pipeline,” Apple said.

“Both models include the A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU, which offers incredible performance and efficiency for demanding workloads, and is designed with privacy and security built in.”

But once you cut through the marketing jargon, are the specs all that different from the iPhone 13?

iPhone 14 specs vs iPhone 13: from display to camera and price

Here's how the iPhone 14 compares to the iPhone 13.

“iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce a new standard for photo and video capture with a new 12MP Main camera featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new front TrueDepth camera, the Ultra Wide camera to capture more of a scene and Photonic Engine for a giant leap in lowlight performance,” Apple said.

The iPhone 14 will be available in the UAE for Dh3,399. Pre-orders begin on Friday, September 9, with availability for the iPhone 14 beginning on Friday, September 16.

