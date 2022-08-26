iOS 16 beta: release date, features and all you need to know about iPhone update

iOS 16 ― one of the biggest operating system updates in the history of iPhones ― is on its way.

“iOS 16 is a big release, with updates that will change the way you experience iPhone,” said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

The latest beta version of iOS 16 has been released for developer testers ahead of its full roll out.

Here is a look at what's new with iOS 16, which includes changes to the lock screen, messaging and photo library.

Which iPhones will have the iOS 16 update and when is the release date?

Apple has said that the free software update will be for iPhone 8 and later. That means it will be available for the following devices: iPhone SE, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The update will be available in the autumn, Apple said. The iPhone 14 is set to be unveiled on September 7.

The iPadOS version meanwhile has been delayed, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has a long history of accurate reporting on the technology company's product plans.

He said it can be expected in October rather than September, while previously the company launched the iPad and iPhone software simultaneously.

"Launching iPadOS 16 and iOS 16 a month apart could create headaches for consumers who own both an iPhone and iPad," he wrote.

"For instance, new iMessage features like message retraction and editing won’t work seamlessly between iOS 16 and iPadOS 15 devices."

iPadOS 16 will be getting Stage Manager, which allows users to handle several tasks at the same time.

Goodbye Captcha?

Ah, those pesky (but important) tests that delay your payments for a few extra seconds as you are challenged on how many squares on the screen have traffic lights or motorbikes, or something like that.

OK, the first time you did it the process may almost have seemed like fun, but thereafter it was a nuisance you could do without — except for the actual security it was providing.

Now, Apple is introducing Private Access Tokens as part of iOS 16.

It says these are a powerful alternative that help you to identify HTTP requests from legitimate devices and people without compromising their identity or personal information.

New personalisation features

The lock screen won't just be a place for a background image and the time any more.

Apple's iOS 16 will allow for widgets to be introduced, showing the likes of weather, calendar events and Air Pod battery level. Several lock screens can also be saved if you fancy changing to a different style.

An expanded notification list view will be added, along with live activities that will allow you to follow the progress of a food delivery or the score in a sports match.

iCloud Shared Photo Library

A separate iCloud library will allow up to six users to collaborate and contribute. Users can send photos to the Shared Library automatically by using a new toggle in the Camera app.

Every user in the Shared Photo Library has the ability to add, delete, edit or tag their favourite shared photos or videos, which will appear in each user’s Memories and Featured Photos, allowing everyone to relive family moments.

Updates to Messages

Users can edit or recall recently sent messages, recover recently deleted messages, and mark conversations as unread so they can come back to them later.

Users can edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it and can unsend a message for up to two minutes after sending it, Apple said. Users can make up to five edits to a given message. Recipients will be able to see a record of edits made to the message.

Undo send is available for 10 seconds after sending.

Apple also said that SharePlay is coming to Messages, making it possible to enjoy synced content such as movies or songs and shared playback controls, all while chatting in Messages.

Tools for Mail

Did you ever send that email and moments later you wish you hadn't?

Users of iOS 16 can schedule emails ahead of time and are even given a moment to cancel delivery of a message before it reaches a recipient’s inbox.

Mail also detects if an attachment has been forgotten, and includes the biggest overhaul to search. It will use state-of-the-art techniques to deliver more relevant, accurate and complete results, Apple said.

Apple Pay Later

This new financial product allows users to split the cost of an Apple Pay purchase into four equal instalments over six weeks without being charged interest or late fees.

It marks the iPhone maker's entry into the growing buy now, pay later (BNPL) industry.

For now, it appears that only iPhone and Mac users in the US will be able to use Apple Pay Later. It remains unclear if it will made available for Apple customers in the UAE.

Apple Pay Later does not require any integration and works with a user’s Apple Pay, the company said. It requires no extra work from the developer or merchant side.

Fitness app

This is available to all iPhone users to help track and meet fitness goals, and does not require an Apple Watch.

Motion sensors on the iPhone can track steps, distance, flights climbed and workouts from third-party apps, which can be converted into an estimation of active calories to contribute to users’ daily “Move” goal. Users can also share their “Move" ring with friends for additional motivation.

Health app

Users will be able to create lists, schedules and reminders, and track their medications, vitamins or supplements.

In the US, users can point their iPhone camera at a label to add a medicine, read about the medications they are taking and receive an alert if there are potential critical interactions.

— This article was first published on June 8, 2022