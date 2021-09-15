Apple iPhone through the years: every model from 2007 to 2021

It's the smartphone that changed the world, but do you remember Steve Jobs showing it off for the first time?

Ian Oxborrow
Sep 15, 2021

The youth of today may find it hard to believe but there was a time when we didn't have the Apple iPhone in our lives — or any mobile phone for that matter.

Just imagine having to call someone to communicate rather than using WhatsApp, taking photos with an actual camera and watching television on, well, your TV instead of squinting at your phone in the dark. You could even have a conversation with a stranger in the lift instead of burying yourself in those gorgeous pixels.

Life, as many of us know it, changed on January 9, 2007, when Steve Jobs started talking on stage about, every once in a while, introducing a “revolutionary product that changes everything".

This time, it was not just one product, but three: a widescreen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary mobile phone … and a breakthrough internet communicator.

After teasing the crowd by repeating the three creations over and over, he exclaimed: “This is one device.”

And there the iPhone was born, along with a new use for fingers which have since been almost glued to the increasingly responsive screens.

Yearly updates have given us bigger screens, sharper cameras and faster loading times, but what comes next? Will Apple, now under the leadership of Tim Cook, reinvent the wheel in 2021?

We found out at its “California Streaming” event on September 14, when the iPhone 13 made its first appearance. Reinvent the wheel? Not quite.

To relive the journey of the iPhone, scroll through the gallery at the top of the page.

Updated: September 15th 2021, 9:58 AM
