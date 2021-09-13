Apple Event 2021 LIVE: iPhone 13 and Watch Series 7 set for September 14 unveiling

Updated: September 13th 2021, 5:58 PM
Electric scooters: some rules to remember
- Riders must be 14-years-old or over
- Wear a protective helmet
- Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)
- Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians
- Solo riders only, no passengers allowed
- Do not drive outside designated lanes
