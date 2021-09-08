Apple event 2021: New iPhones expected to launch on September 14

Apple is expected to launch its latest series of 5G-enabled iPhones in an event that will take place on September 14.
The event, which will have the tagline “California streaming,” will be streamed online from the iPhone maker's headquarters in Apple Park, California, the company said on Tuesday.
The company did not disclose which products it is going to launch, but industry rumours indicate that the September event will include the announcement of its iPhone 13 series.
Apple does not confirm the names of the products it is planning to launch before official events.
But it has traditionally unveiled its iPhones in September every year, except last year when the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the launch.
We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. 🏞 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OjOvJFXlHd— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 7, 2021
Apple, which announced its first 5G-enabled iPhone 12 devices in October last year, is also expected to launch new smartwatch and AirPods during the latest event.
According to industry sources, the new iPhone 13 series will feature three different smartphones.
The new phones are expected to debut in the same sizes as the iPhone 12 devices.
The company is expected to add bigger cameras and higher refresh rate screens for a bright display as it looks to attract more customers.
Apple, which shipped nearly 206 million iPhones last year, is expected to deliver 231 million devices this year and 240 million next year, according to investment bank Haitong International Securities.
Compared with its peers, the company was late to enter the 5G race. Rivals Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo introduced 5G smartphones in 2019.
Overall, smartphone shipments are forecast to increase 7.7 per cent this year and will reach 1.38 billion units, according to International Data Corporation.
This trend is expected to continue into 2022, when year-on-year growth will be 3.8 per cent and shipments will total 1.43bn.
Apple will launch Apple Watch Series 7 that is expected to come with flatter edges and larger displays.
The company’s net profit nearly doubled in its fiscal 2021 third quarter that ended in June.
Its net profit in the period that ended on June 26 surged an annual 93.2 per cent, to more than $21.7 billion.
Revenue grew 36 per cent on an annual basis to $81.4bn during the quarter, significantly exceeding analysts’ estimates of $73.3bn.
