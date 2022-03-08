New Apple iPhone SE: how does it compare to iPhone 13?

Take a look at how the latest lower-cost smartphone stacks up against the flagship device

Ian Oxborrow
Mar 08, 2022

Apple showed off its new iPhone SE smartphone at its March 8 event in California.

This is the third generation of Apple's cheapest handset, after the release of the original in 2016 and the second generation in 2020.

The new phone features upgrades such as an A15 Bionic chip — making it 1.8 times faster than the iPhone 8 — better battery life and improved durability.

“iPhone SE has been an incredibly popular choice with our existing users and for new iPhone customers, thanks to its iconic design, exceptional performance, and affordable price," said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of worldwide iPhone product marketing.

"This year we’ve built the most powerful and durable iPhone SE yet, with better battery life thanks to A15 Bionic, the same chip as our iPhone 13 lineup that also unlocks advanced camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles and Deep Fusion.”

The iPhone SE will be available in the UAE for Dh1,849. Orders begin on Friday, March 11, with availability beginning on Friday, March 18.

For those seeking a new phone and wondering whether to save money, here's how the iPhone SE compares to the iPhone 13:

Apple iPhone through the ages

The iPhone through the ages: Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the iPhone to the world in San Francisco, California, on January 9, 2007. It had a 3.5-inch screen and 2MP camera. Reuters

Updated: March 08, 2022, 8:01 PM
Business
