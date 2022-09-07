iPhone 14 unveiled: Apple launches new iPhones, smartwatches and AirPods at Far Out event

Apple launched a series of new products on Wednesday, as the US-based technology company aims to attract both high-spending and budget-conscious consumers through a mix of new offerings.

The new products, which include the 5G-enabled iPhone 14 series, the Apple Watch 8 Series and new AirPods, were released at the company's Far Out event broadcast live from its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The new smartphone models include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the mini model was missing from the new line-up.

“People love iPhone … and it is an important part of their daily life,” Apple chief executive Tim Cook said in a pre-recorded message.

Available in a 6.1-inch display and a new, larger 6.7-inch size, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature impressive camera upgrades and groundbreaking new safety capabilities. Photo: Apple

“We are going big with iPhone 14 and even bigger with iPhone 14 Plus,” he added.

For budget users, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models start from $799 (Dh3,399) and $899 (Dh3,799), respectively, while the iPhone 14 Pro costs $999 (Dh4,299) and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099 (Dh4,699).

The iPhone 14 and iPhone Pro will come with a 6.1-inch screen, while iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have 6.7-inch displays.

Apple stock, which has dropped nearly 14.8 per cent since the start of the year, jumped almost 1 per cent to trade at $155.96 a share on Wednesday at the market close. It gives the company a total market valuation of nearly $2.51 trillion.

Powered by the new A16 bionic chip, which Apple claims is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, the new iPhone 14 Pro includes a new camera system, with a 48-megapixel main camera.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be powered by the A15 bionic that was introduced with the iPhone 13 series last year.

All new iPhones also feature an emergency SOS service through satellite connectivity and a crash detection feature.

“Groundbreaking safety capabilities bring users even more security, offering help when they need it most,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

“The incredibly powerful and efficient A16 bionic chip and all-day battery life, this [Pro model] is the best iPhone yet.”

The A16 bionic features an accelerated five-core graphics processing unit with 50 per cent more memory bandwidth and a new 16-core neural engine capable of performing nearly 17 trillion operations per second, Apple said. This will ensure a seamless run of graphics-intensive games and heavy apps on the iPhone.

Customers will be able to pre-order all four new phones from Friday. The iPhone 14, iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max will be available from September 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus will be available from October 7.

All new phones will feature iOS 16 software, which will be available as a free update on September 12, the company said.

Apple launches its latest iPhone 14 series in Cupertino on Wednesday. EPA

The smartphone industry, which was disrupted badly by the Covid-induced supply chain frictions over the past two years, is one of the most competitive. Apple competes heavily with South Korean brand Samsung and Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi for market share.

iPhone sales accounted for about 49 per cent of the company's revenue in the last quarter. It surged nearly 2.8 per cent to more than $40.6 billion in the June quarter from the prior year period, exceeding analyst estimates of $38.3bn.

After selling 44.6 million smartphones in the April-June period, Apple accounted for 15.6 per cent of the global market share during the period, the International Data Corporation reported.

Apple also revealed Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra during the event on Wednesday. They will be powered by the latest WatchOS9 software.

The new Apple Watch Ultra on display. EPA

Apple Watch Series 8 delivers various health features, including a temperature sensor that has advanced features for women’s health and crash detection for severe car crashes.

Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399 (Dh1,599) and Apple Watch SE at $249 (Dh999), with both available to order from Wednesday, with availability beginning September 16.

“We hear from customers how Apple Watch helps them stay connected with loved ones, be more active and live healthier lives,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

“Apple Watch Series 8 reinforces our commitment in these areas with the addition of pioneering technology, while Apple Watch SE brings advanced core features at a new starting price.”

Apple's new second-generation AirPods Pro on display at the company's headquarters in Cupertino. AP

Apple Watch Ultra, which starts at $799 (Dh3,199), has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use, the company claimed. It is available to order today, with availability beginning September 23.

Apple Watch Ultra features temperature-sensing capabilities that enable further insights into women’s health. Utilising the new capabilities, users can receive retrospective ovulation estimates, which can be helpful for family planning, the company said.

The company also announced the second generation of AirPods Pro. With the new H2 chip, AirPods Pro promise to enhance audio performance — including upgrades to active noise cancellation.

Customers can use touch control for media playback and volume adjustments directly from the stem. They come with 1.5 hours of additional listening time over the first generation, for a total of up to six hours.