iPhone 14: release date, price and what we know about new Apple smartphone

Apple’s new iPhone 14 series is expected to have four devices in two different sizes, according to the latest industry leaks.

The smartphones are expected to come with the company’s much-awaited satellite technology, a bigger display and a smoother rear surface with no camera bump.

Here is what users can expect from the launch, with announcements to take place earlier than initially anticipated in September.

How many versions of the new iPhone will there be?

The series will include the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro (both 6.1 inches), as well as the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max (both 6.7 inches).

According to Apple's rules for naming iPhones, the four new 2H22 iPhones could be called iPhone 14 (6.1"), iPhone 14 Max (6.7"), iPhone 14 Pro (6.1”), and iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7"). — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

The Pro versions of both models would be equipped with the new A16 processor while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will retain the A15 chip present in the iPhone 13 series that was unveiled in September, said Apple analyst Kuo Ming-chi.

All four new models are expected to start with 6GB of RAM, Mr Kuo said.

However, the company is expected to discontinue the production of its 14.4cm Mini model, according to a 9to5Mac report.

Will there be changes to design?

Apple is known to have a three-year design cycle, with the first year featuring a completely new look, the second year including some alterations under the hood and the third year featuring design changes.

This year marks the third year of the current cycle, so expect some changes.

Replacing the large notch on the front, the new iPhones are expected to come with a punch-hole style camera set-up that will put the camera in a good place without compromising the size of the screen.

The large notch, housing what Apple calls the TrueDepth camera display, was introduced in 2017 with the iPhone X. It continued until the iPhone 13 series, when it was trimmed by 20 per cent.

The rear of the phone will be smoother with no camera bump and the new design will feature round volume buttons, that were last featured on the iPhone 4, according to popular predictions.

Mr Kuo recently disputed reports that Apple will install a front-facing camera module, intended for the iPhone 15, a year early due to supply problems.

(1/6)

A Korean media reported in late May that LG Innotek's shipment schedule for iPhone front camera had started earlier from 2H23 iPhone 15 to 2H22 iPhone 14 due to a Chinese maker's quality problems recently. Many media quoted this report in the past two weeks. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 3, 2022

Another major change expected is the screen size.

This is set to be the first time that the non-Pro iPhone line will come with a 6.7 inch screen option.

What will the price of the new models be?

Prices for most things around the world have been going up in recent months amid rampant inflation and increasing supply chain costs.

And, according to reports, the new iPhone will not be spared a price hike.

Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives told The Sun that "a $100 price increase is coming for the iPhone 14".

This would increase the starting price from $799 to $899 for the iPhone 14.

Another possibility is that Apple just raises the price of the Pro models and keeps the entry-level phone at the same price.

Analyst Ben Wood, of CCS Insight, said he thinks “Apple will have some tough decisions to make on pricing on iPhone 14”.

He added that “given the cost-of-living headwinds, Apple may decide that increasing prices could be counterproductive".

Will satellite technology be included?

The new iPhone 14 series could come with satellite technology that was earlier expected to be embedded in the iPhone 13 series. This feature will allow users to communicate with first responders in case of emergency in areas without 4G or 5G coverage, industry experts said.

Apple has had a dedicated team working on this technology for several years and it has been exploring merging this with its iPhones since 2017, according to a Bloomberg report.

Will Apple ditch the lightning port?

Apple is considering using a USB-C port rather than the lightning connector to charge the iPhone 14, according to a report. It could be the biggest shift for the world's most valuable company's flagship product.

Apple tipster, who goes by the alias Leaksapplepro, listed three reasons why the company is said to be considering the change — faster transfer speeds, environmental concerns and a push to avoid legal troubles, particularly with the EU pushed for a common charger for technology devices in September.

Where does Apple stand in the smartphone market?

With a yearly increase of 19.7 per cent in smartphone shipments, Apple maintained second position with a 16.7 per cent market share last year. The technology company sold more than 239.2 million iPhones in the January-December period.

Overall, global smartphone shipments to end users stood at more than 1.43 billion in 2021, an annual increase of 6 per cent, despite supply constraints caused by production disruptions and component shortages.

Will Apple go foldable as Samsung did?

The world’s biggest smartphone-maker Samsung — which held a 19 per cent market share last year — is pushing foldable phones to increase its market share and gain customers. It launched two bendable devices, the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3, in August.

Apple is also working on a foldable device, although it is still some years away, according to Bloomberg.

Apple's iPhone 13 series, which was unveiled in September, received a good response from consumers. Photo: Apple

Foldable smartphone shipments are projected to increase about three times on an annual basis to about nine million units this year, with Samsung accounting for an 88 per cent market share of the high-end devices, said Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research.

When is the release date?

Most Apple phone launch events take place in the first couple of weeks of September, and this time around it will be on September 7, the company confirmed.

The online event, with a tagline “Far out”, will be live-streamed on the company's website and other platforms from its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The company has held virtual pre-recorded launch events since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020.

It is also inviting some people, including select media, to watch the launch at Cupertino.

The actual iPhones are expected to be available from September 16.

Go for launch. Tune in for a special #AppleEvent on September 7 at 10 a.m. PT.



Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/T9o7qJt72E — Apple (@Apple) August 24, 2022

Why are iPhones important for Apple?

The iPhone is the best-performing product for the technology company, which posted a record quarterly profit and sales in the holiday quarter.

Net profit jumped to $35 billion while sales rose to more than $123.9bn during the quarter that ended on December 25.

Apple's iPhone sales accounted for about 57.7 per cent of total revenue during the quarter. Smartphone sales surged by about 9.1 per cent to more than $71.6bn in the October-December period, compared with the same period in 2020, as they surpassed analyst estimates of $68.3bn.

— This article was originally published on March 17, 2022