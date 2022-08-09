Is iPhone 14 release date set to be earlier than expected?

The Apple iPhone 14 may be arriving a little sooner than expected, according to industry sources.

Apple's next launch event, when the iPhone 14 will be unveiled, is set to take place in September, as it usually does each year.

However, having initially been expected to take place on September 13, industry insider Max Weinbach said that the event will actually take place on September 6, with the phones to be available from September 13.

fwiw I heard September 6th event and iPhone's on sale on the 16th



not 100% sure, but around there seems right. https://t.co/X2vbu2XyiC — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 7, 2022

This follows on from Bloomberg technology reporter Mark Gurman, who has a long history of accurate reporting on Apple's product plans, reporting that Apple has already started to record and assemble its September media event.

The highly anticipated event is expected to see the introduction of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro (both 6.1 inches), as well as the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max (both 6.7 inches).

The Pro versions of both models would be equipped with the new A16 processor while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will retain the A15 chip present in the iPhone 13 series that was unveiled in September, said Apple analyst Kuo Ming-chi.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro could come with an always-on screen, a redesigned notch and better cameras.

Satellite technology could also be included, allowing users to communicate with first responders in case of emergency in areas without 4G or 5G coverage.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is also set to be unveiled. It is likely to include a model with a refreshed design, a bigger screen and a more durable casing.

“The high-end model is going to be a good bit bigger than the standard Apple Watch — big enough that it might only appeal to a subset of customers. The screen will be about 7 per cent larger,” Mr Gurman wrote.

Meanwhile, Samsung is holding its next Unpacked event on August 10, when it will introduce the next generation of its foldable smartphones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 aim to cement the South Korean company's hold of the foldable device market.

