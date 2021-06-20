UK house prices show 'biggest seasonal rise since 2015'

Shortage of property for sale is driving up prices, says property website

For sale signs advertise residential properties in north London, Friday June 12, 2003. Bloomberg News
For sale signs advertise residential properties in north London, Friday June 12, 2003. Bloomberg News

Asking prices for British homes between mid-May and early June rose by 0.8 per cent compared with a month before, the biggest rise for the time of year since 2015, as housing remains in short supply, property website Rightmove said on Monday.

The increase is less than the 1.8 per cent recorded a month earlier but still takes asking prices 7.5 per cent above their level in early March 2020, before Britain went into its first Covid lockdown.

"Buyer demand remains very strong, though with an all-time low in the number of properties available for sale and new stock at higher-than-ever average prices, there are early signs of a slowing in the frenetic pace," said Tim Bannister, Rightmove's director of property data.

Read More

Shoppers in Covent Garden in London, UK. Sales at non-food shops rose in May on soaring demand for outdoor furniture as people spent money on their gardens in anticipation of summer. BloombergUK retail sales fell 1.4% in May as spending switched to eating out

Rishi Sunak warns UK recovery not guaranteed as he opens new infrastructure bank

Rightmove, which says it advertises 95 per cent of homes for sale in Britain, collected the data between May 9 and June 12.

British house prices surged last year despite the pandemic as many richer people sought more space to work from home, and the government cut stamp duty to reverse an initial slump in sales early in the pandemic.

June is the last month when the full tax break applies before it is wholly phased out in October.

Britain's official measure of house prices, based on completed transactions, showed prices in the year to April rose 8.9 per cent, after a 9.9 per cent increase for the year to March.

Rightmove said the most expensive homes were having the biggest percentage increases in asking prices.

Typically these were detached houses with at least four bedrooms, with buyers less stretched for cash.

London has had weaker prices and demand than other parts of Britain, due to a fall in the number of foreign buyers and less need for many high-paid workers to commute to city-centre jobs.

Separate figures from property data company LonRes showed prices were 1.9 per cent lower in expensive parts of the capital than a year ago.

The number of new listings in central London was 33 per cent higher in May than two years before.

"Demand is not outstripping supply in most areas of prime London," said Marcus Dixon, head of Sales at LonRes.

"Estate agents' windows have, for the most part, stayed well stocked, meaning prices have not seen the rapid growth experienced in other parts of the country."

Updated: June 21, 2021 03:46 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
For sale signs advertise residential properties in north London, Friday June 12, 2003. Bloomberg News

UK house prices show 'biggest seasonal rise since 2015'

Property
World No 24 Ons Jabeur hopes her winning the Birmingham Classic trophy will inspire other Arab players. Getty

Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to win WTA title after Birmingham Classic triumph

Tennis
epa09279161 Race-goers wear decorative hats as they attend day three of Royal Ascot in Ascot, Britain, 17 June 2021. Royal Ascot is Britain's most valuable horse race meeting and social event running daily from 15 to 19 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Best dressed and wacky hats from Royal Ascot 2021

Fashion
Lebanese-Syrian director Wissam Tanios' debut feature, We Are From There, will have its UK premiere in July at Safar Film Festival in Londo. Photo: The Arab British Centre

Lebanese director's documentary 'We Are From There' charts the journey to a radically new life

World
Visitors outside the All England Club where Wimbledon begins on June 28. Mark Chilvers for The National

Wimbledon 2021: How the tournament will differ from usual

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast