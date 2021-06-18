UK retail sales fell 1.4% in May as spending switched to eating out

Slump in food shopping as Covid restrictions on dining indoors were lifted

Shoppers in Covent Garden in London, UK. Sales at non-food shops rose in May on soaring demand for outdoor furniture as people spent money on their gardens in anticipation of summer. Bloomberg
Shoppers in Covent Garden in London, UK. Sales at non-food shops rose in May on soaring demand for outdoor furniture as people spent money on their gardens in anticipation of summer. Bloomberg

British retail sales fell 1.4 per cent in May compared to April as people chose to visit reopened restaurants and cafes instead of buying food from supermarkets.

Food shop volumes dropped 5.7 per cent in May on the previous month after restrictions on eating indoors were lifted on May 17, while online sales fell for the third consecutive month after customers returned to physical shops, the Office for National Statistics said.

Read More

The Lalage Beaumont store. Courtesy Lalage BeaumontLondon's luxury stores 'hurting badly' without high-spending Gulf tourists

Dubai-favourite Eataly expands to the UK as London reopens from lockdown

“Following a sharp increase last month coinciding with post-lockdown reopening, retail sales dipped slightly in May,” said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

“However, they remain well above both their pre-pandemic levels and those seen in March before shops reopened.”

Despite the May dip in overall sales, they were still 9.1 per cent above their pre-pandemic level in February 2020, with total sales in the three months to May 8.3 per cent higher than in the previous quarter.

Sales at non-food shops rose on soaring demand for outdoor furniture as people spent money on their gardens in anticipation of summer and restrictions eased on outdoor gatherings.

As a result, household goods shops recorded the highest growth in sales volumes, up 9 per cent in April on the month before, offsetting declines at clothing and department stores.

Fuel sales rose 6.2 per cent to tie in with the restrictions easing and consumers moving around more, while other popular purchases included toys and sports equipment, with sales in shops selling such items rising 7.7 per cent.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the initial sprint to the shops in April has slowed but plenty of consumers were ready to spend on sprucing up homes and gardens.

“People have clearly been enjoying the novelty of eating at restaurants again and the easing of restrictions on dining indoors is likely to have been a factor drawing in more diners," she said.

Lisa Hooker, consumer markets leader at PwC, said more shoppers on the high street meant online sales were starting to return to a more “new normal” level, with the 28.5 per cent online penetration in May well below the 36 per cent seen earlier in the year.

“However, the headline figures mask a divergence of fortunes between different retailers. We have already seen that the recovery in footfall is skewed more heavily towards out-of-town retail parks rather than high streets and traditional shopping centres,” Ms Hooker said.

“And footfall will remain depressed until the full lifting of lockdown restrictions, currently postponed until July.”

Economists said the data did not indicate weaker consumer spending as the economy recovered from the Covid-19 crisis, because hospitality businesses reported booming trade.

However, Samuel Tombs, at consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, said more recent payment card data suggested the surge in consumer spending could be losing momentum.

"Households' real disposable income looks set to fall in Q4, as the end of the furlough scheme reduces employment and inflation rises to match wage growth," he said.

The rapid advance of the Delta variant of coronavirus, despite Britain's speedy vaccination drive, could also curb household spending in the weeks ahead.

There are really positive signs about the economic recovery ahead this year and next.

Tony Danker, CBI

The Confederation of British Industry, the nation’s biggest business lobby group, on Friday upgraded forecasts for growth this year to 8.2 per cent from 6 per cent and expects a 6.1 per cent expansion in 2022, quicker than the pace predicted by the government’s Office for Budget Responsibility.

“There are really positive signs about the economic recovery ahead this year and next,” CBI director general Tony Danker said.

“The data clearly indicates there is pent-up demand and ambition across many sectors.”

Looking ahead for retail, Ms Hooker said the picture remained positive.

“With consumer sentiment at record highs and foreign holidays still on hold, many people have disposable income to spend. The challenge for retailers is to harness this momentum through the rest of 2021," she said.

Updated: June 18, 2021 01:08 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
A medic tests a passenger in the back of a taxi at the drive-through screening centre at Mina Rashid in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Abu Dhabi's drive-through Covid-19 testing centres now open on Fridays

Health
New Covid Restrictions-AD New mandatory entrance procedures carried out at Khalidiyah Mall on June 15, 2021. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National Reporter: Haneen Dajani News

Abu Dhabi temporarily suspends green pass until Al Hosn app fault is fixed

Health
  There was a reinfection rate of about 0.4 per cent of people. AFP

Half of Covid-19 hospital patients experience long Covid, major US study finds

Health
A Cebu Pacific plane takes off at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila. Pregnant women, children and those nearing the end of their stay on short term visas were among 325 passengers onboard a government-chartered repatriation flight from the UAE on Wednesday. Noel Celis / AFP

Officials plan further Philippines repatriation flight from Dubai

UAE Government
File photo: A vial of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is seen at a vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, London, England. Reuters

EU must use all vaccine options to beat Covid, says European Medicine Agency

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast