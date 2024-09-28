Abu Dhabi registered a 10 per cent annual growth in rents for villas and 16 per cent for apartments, according to Cushman & Wakefield Core. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
Abu Dhabi registered a 10 per cent annual growth in rents for villas and 16 per cent for apartments, according to Cushman & Wakefield Core. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Business

Property

Abu Dhabi house rents record sharpest increase in a decade

City-wide rents are rising at a faster rate than sales prices, Cushman & Wakefield Core report says

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

September 28, 2024

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money