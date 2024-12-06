Money & Me: ‘I quit a high-paying job to launch my design start-up’

Aleksandra Mojse <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/uae-salaries-why-some-people-give-up-well-paying-jobs-to-pursue-their-dreams-1.1221738" target="_blank">quit her job </a>last year as a senior interior design manager with a Dubai-based <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/12/01/competition-heats-up-as-new-developers-enter-dubai-property-market/" target="_blank">real estate developer </a>to take a leap of faith and launch a boutique design studio. The Serbian, 34, started Moy Design Studio, an interior design consultancy. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/11/14/uae-entrepreneurs-most-optimistic-globally-and-expect-to-get-wealthier-despite-headwinds/" target="_blank">Becoming an entrepreneur </a>was a natural step as her family business Mojse Jewelry is one of the oldest and most renowned jewellery shops in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/dubai-based-p-o-ports-to-operate-serbian-port-of-novi-sad-1.859789" target="_blank">Novi Sad, Serbia</a>. The business was founded by her grandfather in 1938. She was raised in Serbia, where she studied <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home-garden/2024/10/25/studio-apartment-interior-design-tips/" target="_blank">interior design </a>and started her career. “I always knew I wanted to get out of Serbia, because I wanted more,” Ms Mojse says. Shortly after, she moved to Dubai 11 years ago and worked for several international design studios. She currently lives in Dubai’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/11/17/dubai-rent-growth/" target="_blank">Jumeirah Village Circle</a>. My family was always comfortable financially and my parents were very <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/07/03/how-to-future-proof-money-for-your-retirement/" target="_blank">careful with how they spent money</a>. While there was always money, it was spent either for education or health. There was no unreasonable spending on luxuries. My family also travelled a lot at a time when not a lot of people in Serbia could afford to. I learnt to value money and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/education/fujairah-school-pupils-learn-the-importance-of-saving-money-1.123420" target="_blank">the importance of saving </a>because my family had a lot of investments. They invested in apartments and retail shops. So, I learnt to spend wisely, think about the long term, invest and grow money. I started working as an interior designer at my professor’s studio after I finished university. I do not remember what the pay was, but it was enough to cover my living expenses <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/05/president-sheikh-mohamed-arrives-in-serbia-on-working-visit/" target="_blank">in Belgrade</a>. I was also saving a bit on the side. Not very early on. But I faced a financial challenge last year when I left my job, where I was in a high position earning a very good salary, to open my own company. I had to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/five-uae-lifestyle-expenses-you-can-reduce-this-year-1.821608" target="_blank">reduce my living expenses</a>, because every business is challenging at the beginning. There was no regular cash flow for the first one or two months. So, I had to invest a lot of money both to open the company and sponsor my lifestyle. I was giving salaries to my team as well. I have a versatile investment portfolio, including stocks. I had <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/11/15/uaes-bitcoin-investors-stay-the-course-as-crypto-rallies-to-near-100000/" target="_blank">invested in cryptocurrencies</a>. I also invest in assets such as apartments in Serbia and Dubai, and own retail shops that I rent out. I plan to purchase more properties and invest in more businesses to grow my portfolio. I am a bit of both, but tend to lean more towards saving because I love to invest. Apart from spending on health and personal growth, I also <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/07/uae-travellers-rethink-christmas-travel-due-to-soaring-flight-prices/" target="_blank">love to travel</a>. I spend a certain amount of money on travel each year but I'm a wise spender. Considering my <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/05/22/how-co-owning-real-estate-eases-the-burden-on-property-investment/" target="_blank">real estate portfolio</a>, my design venture and the fact that I'm planning to open more businesses says that I have been wise with money. I have spent some money on luxury goods, such as bags and shoes, but at the end of the day, it was always wisely spent. My current company, because it is my passion and has a bright future, as well as the apartment I live in. I designed and executed the building in which I purchased this apartment. The returns are very high on this building. I feel it's a valuable asset. When used properly, it can multiply. We need to have a very healthy relationship with money. Since I was quite balanced and had a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/06/03/how-to-teach-children-to-have-a-healthy-relationship-with-money/" target="_blank">healthy relationship with money </a>early on, the only advice I would tell my younger self would be to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/11/07/how-to-gather-the-down-payment-to-buy-your-first-uae-property/" target="_blank">start investing early</a>, don't be afraid to take calculated risks and spend less on clothes. When I moved to Dubai, my second job was my first milestone because I was earning enough to afford a comfortable lifestyle. My second milestone was when I started working for Ellington Properties where I was earning quite significantly. My third financial milestone is in the making. It will materialise once my company is more established and grows more. I always love to have a good quality bag, shoes and a car. Apart from that, having <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/07/18/which-assets-could-offer-investors-higher-returns-in-the-current-market/" target="_blank">assets that compound in value</a>. These need to exist in order to be able to purchase luxury items. To create a strong financial foundation, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/07/10/how-to-tailor-your-investment-portfolio-to-suit-your-age/" target="_blank">expand my investment portfolio</a>, open a few more businesses and grow my current company. I am also interested in donating to charity.