Aleksandra Mojse, founder of Moy Design Studio, says her start-up and the Dubai apartment she owns are her best investments. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Money & Me: ‘I quit a high-paying job to launch my design start-up’

Aleksandra Mojse, founder of Moy Design Studio, invests in properties, stocks and her design consultancy business

Deepthi Nair

December 06, 2024