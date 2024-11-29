Money & Me: ‘I have valued financial freedom since I was very young’

Being fired from her job in banking was the best thing that happened to Maria Hatzistefanis because she had lost her passion for the role and it was stressful. Today, the British national owns a multimillion dollar <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/08/12/counterfeit-cosmetics-and-fake-beauty-products/" target="_blank">global beauty empire</a>, The Rodial Group, which is a portfolio of beauty brands. Her beauty brands Rodial and Nip + Fab are sold in 35 countries across 10,000 stores, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/07/21/saudi-arabias-pif-makes-bid-to-increase-stake-in-selfridges/" target="_blank">luxury UK retailers Selfridges </a>and Harrods. She launched Rodial in 1999. Starting from a back room at home without external investment, the business is now celebrating its 25th anniversary. She is an advocate of self-funded businesses and a strong believer that you can build a profitable business <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/10/20/how-bootstrapping-your-business-helps-promote-fiscal-discipline/" target="_blank">without relying on external investment</a>. “My first job was a beauty writer for <i>Seventeen </i>magazine and that’s where I got the idea to start my own beauty brand after identifying a gap in the market,” Ms Hatzistefanis says. She made her debut as an author in 2017 with <i>How To Be An Overnight Success</i>. She has since published two more titles, <i>How To Make It Happen</i> and <i>How To Live Your Best Life</i>. In 2022, the London-based entrepreneur joined the cast of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/02/24/dragons-den-winner-and-mak-tok-creator-will-chew-is-coming-to-dubai/" target="_blank"><i>Dragons’ Den </i></a><i>Greece</i> (part of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2022/12/15/shark-tanks-kevin-oleary-points-finger-at-binance-for-ftx-collapse/" target="_blank"><i>Shark Tank </i></a>family) for Season 1, 2 and 3. She studied business at the Columbia Business School in New York and has lived in the UK for more than 25 years. Ms Hatzistefanis currently lives in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2021/11/08/inside-169m-notting-hill-tinsel-townhouse-london-luxury-property/" target="_blank">Notting Hill</a>, London, with her husband and two sons. My parents were teachers and I was raised in a humble and conservative household, we had just enough to get by. My parents taught me to always <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/how-to-save-more-by-spending-less-on-these-3-things-1.1183876" target="_blank">spend less of what you earn </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/banks-make-it-too-easy-for-us-to-get-in-debt-1.86985" target="_blank">never get yourself in debt</a>. These values have stuck with me and that’s how I lead my life and career. My first job was at <i>Seventeen</i> magazine and I earnt a few hundred pounds a month. I was really excited to get my pay cheque and valued earning my own money and not depending on anyone else. I have valued <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/02/23/what-are-the-steps-to-achieve-financial-freedom/" target="_blank">financial freedom </a>since I was very young. At the golden era of the stock market, the late 1990s, I invested my savings into a tech company. Within three months, I tripled my money. I cashed out and reinvested in another stock. A few days later, the company lost all its value and I lost my money. I was greedy and should have kept the earnings in the first place. I never invested in the stock market ever again, as I realised I don’t have any control over it. All my wealth is tied in my business. I have grown Rodial and Nip + Fab organically without external investment and the business has gone from zero to over $35 million in revenue. I am both. I like to spend and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/11/08/money-me-i-like-to-live-for-the-now-and-enjoy-experiences/" target="_blank">enjoy nice things in life </a>but always less than I earn. I generally have been. I am generally risk-averse and only ever invest in my business and property. Always property, we live in a house in London and a weekend place at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/join-the-country-club-by-visiting-englands-bucolic-cotswolds-1.2472" target="_blank">the Cotswolds</a>. For me, property is the best investment and over a five- to 10-year horizon, it always appreciates. So far, I have only invested in properties that I have lived in, so I can enjoy them even if the value goes down. An old Celine coat that I had to hunt down after it was sold out globally and paid double. But the satisfaction of owning it made me really happy. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/12/29/is-money-the-key-to-a-good-life/" target="_blank">Money is a means to freedom</a>. I don’t really think about it too much. I like enough to have a decent life but I’m not greedy. I would have done the exact same thing, invest in property as soon as you can. Instead of paying rent, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/10/09/look-beyond-the-headline-interest-rate-when-choosing-a-mortgage/" target="_blank">pay a mortgage </a>and at least you own something that is yours. When Rodial reached $1 million in sales, that was a key moment that I thought, I made it! We have progressed a lot since then. My home, the decor, luxurious tactile fabrics and a cosy feel. I am a homebody and like my house to feel like my sanctuary. My financial goals are to ultimately pay off my mortgages and enjoy my <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/10/09/uae-homeowners-use-equity-release-loans-to-buy-more-properties/" target="_blank">properties debt-free</a>.