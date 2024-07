A pedestrian carrying a Selfridges bag crosses the street in London. According to Bloomberg, Austrian insolvency documents show Saudi Arabia's PIF has made a bid to increase its stake in Selfridges to 50 per cent. Photo by Hollie Adams / Getty Images

A pedestrian carrying a Selfridges bag crosses the street in London. According to Bloomberg, Austrian insolvency documents show Saudi Arabia's PIF has made a bid to increase its stake in Selfridges to Show more