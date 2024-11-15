Ajay Mankani, vice chairman and executive director of Fortes Education, describes himself as an investor. Antonie Robertson/The National
Money & Me: ‘I prioritise reinvesting in my organisation over personal spending’

Ajay Mankani, vice chairman and executive director of Fortes Education, believes in the power of compounding over the long term

Deepthi Nair
November 15, 2024