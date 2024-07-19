Nidhi Sharma, founder of beauty e-tail app NOUR, says her most cherished purchase is a tennis bracelet she bought for her mother a few years ago. Courtesy: Nidhi Sharma
Nidhi Sharma, founder of beauty e-tail app NOUR, says her most cherished purchase is a tennis bracelet she bought for her mother a few years ago. Courtesy: Nidhi Sharma
Money & Me: ‘My financial goal is not a number, it’s to create an impact’
Nidhi Sharma, founder of beauty e-tail app NOUR, says running a business has taught her the importance of budgeting and financial planning