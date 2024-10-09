The UAE has recorded a significant rise in property values over the past three years. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE homeowners use equity release loans to buy more properties

Most prefer to leverage capital than take out a personal loan amid rising property values and lower interest rates

Deepthi Nair
October 09, 2024