UAE’s Bitcoin investors stay the course as crypto rallies to near $100,000

UAE resident Nikita Sachdev invested all her <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/11/13/dogecoin-doubles-and-more-crypto-millionaires-appear-after-us-polls/" target="_blank">savings in cryptocurrencies </a>in 2017 when Bitcoin was trading at $2,500 and Ethereum was at $60. “I was young and took a massive risk,” says the Indian chief executive and founder of Luna Media. “I have invested a substantial amount in cryptos. I hold on to Bitcoin, while I trade the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/11/12/bitcoin-price-trump-market/" target="_blank">meme coins</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/11/06/bitcoin-surges-to-record-and-dollar-climbs-as-trump-leads-race-to-white-house/" target="_blank">The current rally</a> is something the crypto OGs anticipated. I think we're just touching the beginning of a bull run.” Ms Sachdev, 33, invests in 50 to 60 cryptos, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/10/15/solana-blockchain-seeks-uae-foothold-with-founders-villa-event/" target="_blank">Solana </a>and meme coins. She trades on crypto platform Binance, MetaMask and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/09/25/how-institutional-interest-is-driving-higher-crypto-adoption-in-the-uae/" target="_blank">centralised and decentralised exchanges</a>. She highlights the need to understand the underlying blockchain technology before investing in cryptos. Since Ms Sachdev is a big believer in blockchain, she’s also a big advocate of Bitcoin investing, so she held on to her crypto portfolio even amid previous market volatility. “We're living in an internet-based world. Our grandkids will be living in a blockchain-based world where the currency will be cryptocurrency,” she says. “Like our parents pass down gold to us, we'll be able to pass down Bitcoin to our future generations.” The UAE has continued to promote the adoption of cryptocurrencies. Dubai's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/08/07/crypto-ripple/" target="_blank">Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority </a>and Abu Dhabi Global Market are spearheading this, providing clear guidance on how to navigate the country's digital asset ecosystem. These moves have attracted several major players in the global digital asset landscape. The UAE leads adoption per capita in the Middle East, with peak daily active users reaching 106,111 this year, according to Bitget Research. The country recorded a 68 per cent increase in the growth of daily traders annually. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/11/14/bitcoin-tesla-surge-assets-trump/" target="_blank">Bitcoin rose to a record $93,480</a> on Wednesday but failed to hold, falling back to $91,405 as of 4.35pm UAE time on Thursday. US president-elect Donald Trump’s rhetorical support for digital assets will continue to propel Bitcoin, opening a path to $100,000, or give way to a bout of profit-taking after a 33 per cent advance since the US election on November 5. Mr Trump has pledged to create a friendly regulatory framework for crypto, set up a strategic Bitcoin stockpile and make the US the global hub for the industry. A one-time crypto sceptic, Mr Trump changed tack after digital asset companies spent heavily during election campaigning to promote their interests. Crypto investors see an end to increased scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission under Mr Trump. The US president-elect and his sons announced a new crypto business, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/09/17/trumps-announce-new-cryptocurrency-platform-ahead-of-us-elections/" target="_blank">World Liberty Financial</a>, in September. The crypto rally is rippling across the financial sector, driving peak trading volumes and inflows at US Bitcoin exchange-traded funds. Smaller peer Ether has also risen 37 per cent since the US election, while <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/11/13/dogecoin-doubles-and-more-crypto-millionaires-appear-after-us-polls/" target="_blank">Dogecoin, an alternative, volatile token </a>promoted by Mr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/13/elon-musk-department-of-government-efficiency-vivek-ramaswamy/" target="_blank">Trump's ally Elon Musk </a>was up more than 150 per cent. Zeeshan Masud, a Pakistani who works in public relations in the UAE, started investing in cryptos last year. However, he exited a large amount of his crypto investments when Bitcoin was trading at about $25,000. In hindsight, he regrets the move. “In March this year, when Bitcoin was around $65,000, there seemed to be a good upwards momentum. That’s when I invested more money although it was still late to jump on the trend. Since then, my Bitcoin investments have grown 32 per cent,” the 38-year-old says. “I have invested approximately $15,000 into Bitcoin and my current profit is $19,772.” He watches YouTube videos and checks crypto platforms to understand the market trend before making an educated decision. Mr Masud, who <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/11/27/trading-platform-etoro-receives-adgm-approval-to-operate-in-the-uae/" target="_blank">trades on the eToro platform</a>, plans to hold on to his crypto investments because analysts are predicting that Bitcoin will near $150,000 in the next six months. More institutional investment in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/05/22/ethereum-price-etf/" target="_blank">spot Bitcoin ETFs </a>and interest rate cuts have made Bitcoin an attractive investment as an alternative asset. With <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/year-of-elections/2024/11/07/middle-east-stake-trump-us-election-win/" target="_blank">Mr Trump winning the election</a>, it has boosted the confidence in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency because he's very pro-crypto, according to Mr Masud. “If you have some spare money which you can afford to lose, you can invest in crypto. The asset class is still very volatile. Dogecoin could be another interesting investment to watch out for,” he says. “Have the appetite to hold on to your investments for the long term. Don't get too emotional and avoid looking at the daily ups and downs. Don't invest all your savings into Bitcoin and diversify your portfolio.” Explaining the reasons behind the current Bitcoin rally, Mark Chahwan, co-founder and group chief executive of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2022/05/31/uae-robo-advisory-sarwa-introduces-cryptocurrency-trading/" target="_blank">UAE investment platform Sarwa</a>, says president-elect Mr Trump's administration is seen as pro-crypto. “The formation of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/13/elon-musk-department-of-government-efficiency-vivek-ramaswamy/" target="_blank">Department of Government Efficiency </a>[Doge] and appointment of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who are both crypto advocates, has provided a comforting sign for crypto bulls,” he says. Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, says Bitcoin’s outlook remains bullish as strong buying continues to push prices higher, especially after the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/13/trump-trifecta-house-senate-elections/" target="_blank">Republican party achieved the government trifecta</a>, keeping control of the House of Representatives as well as winning the Senate. This allows for easier introduction of pro-crypto policies by Mr Trump and his associates, keeping investor morale high. Additionally, Cynthia Lummis, a US senator, proposed a strategic Bitcoin reserve that could prop up demand and push prices above the psychological $100,000 level. Bitcoin has risen by about 113.77 per cent on a year-to-date basis, starting the year at the price of about $42,250, reaching a recent high of $93,483, and currently trading near record highs at $90,253. Since November 6, the day of the US presidential election, prices have rallied from $69,000 levels to above $90,000 levels, marking more than a 30 per cent gain. “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/09/21/us-fed-rate-crypto-bitcoin/" target="_blank">Institutional investor interest in the crypto market </a>continues to push prices higher, as indicated by Blackrock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), which has surpassed $40 billion in total assets in a record time of 211 days. Blackrock’s purchases in the last 24 hours were just under 9,000 Bitcoin, highlighting robust investor demand,” Mr Valecha says. “On Wednesday, IBIT recorded inflows of $230.8 million, with the tally for the week reaching over $1.7 billion. Additionally, crypto hedge-fund proxy company MicroStrategy recently purchased about 27,200 Bitcoin, amounting to $2.03 billion, making it the largest purchase the company has undertaken in over four years.” Mr Chahwan says the Middle East and North Africa region has been a high adopter of crypto, accounting for about 7.5 per cent of the global crypto transaction volume, mostly by institutional and professional investors. The UAE has been positioning itself as a global crypto hub through a combination of proactive regulatory measures, supportive government policies and strategic initiatives, he said. Mr Valecha says the UAE’s progressive regulatory reforms, including new tax regulations, further enhanced institutional confidence supported by regulatory bodies such as the Securities and Commodities Authority, Central Bank of the UAE, Dubai International Financial Centre, and ADGM. “Dubai's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/11/14/cryptocom-secures-virtual-assets-licence-from-dubai-regulator/" target="_blank">Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority </a>has played an important role in attracting Web3 companies and further establishing the country as one of the main hubs for decentralised finance,” he says. During 2023-2024, the Middle East and North Africa region recorded $338.7 billion in crypto transactions, with over $30 billion in the UAE alone, according to Mr Valecha. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s crypto economy is developing at a year-over-year rate of 154 per cent. Strong institutional activity records 93 per cent of the crypto value transferred in transactions above $10,000, he says. “With this institutional momentum and supportive regulatory environment, the Mena region, especially the UAE and Saudi Arabia, is likely to continue playing an important role in the advancement and development of global cryptocurrency adoption and innovation.”