Representations of Ripple and other virtual currencies. The UAE aims to establish itself as one of the next high-growth cryptocurrency capitals. Reuters
Representations of Ripple and other virtual currencies. The UAE aims to establish itself as one of the next high-growth cryptocurrency capitals. Reuters

Future

Technology

UAE crypto rules spur investor confidence, Ripple executive says

Clear regulatory environment gives the Emirates an advantage over many other countries, including the US, blockchain company's Middle East and Africa boss says

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

07 August, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat