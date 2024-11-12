Bitcoin has added about 93 per cent so far in 2024, helped by robust demand for dedicated US exchange-traded funds and interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Reuters
Could Bitcoin price hit record $100,000 as Trump election win raises market expectations?

The largest cryptocurrency has been soaring and hit a record high of $81,899

Deepthi Nair
November 11, 2024