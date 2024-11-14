About 95 per cent of UAE entrepreneurs project their personal wealth to increase in the next few years, HSBC said. Bloomberg
UAE entrepreneurs 'most optimistic' globally and expect to get wealthier despite headwinds

About 98 per cent of entrepreneurs from the Emirates expect their businesses to thrive, HSBC study finds

Alvin R Cabral
November 14, 2024

