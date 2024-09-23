Deepika Padukone, one of the highest paid actors in India, has a personal fortune estimated at $40 million. Pawan Singh / The National
Deepika Padukone, one of the highest paid actors in India, has a personal fortune estimated at $40 million. Pawan Singh / The National

Celebrity Net Worth: Deepika Padukone expands property portfolio with $2m Mumbai apartment

In our fortnightly celebrity investment and wealth round-up, Selena Gomez becomes a billionaire and Madhuri Dixit invests in IPO-bound food delivery start-up

Deepthi Nair
September 23, 2024