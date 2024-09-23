Celebrity Net Worth: Deepika Padukone expands property portfolio with $2m Mumbai apartment

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/07/13/ambani-wedding-fashion/" target="_blank">Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s </a>company KA Enterprises has bought an apartment worth 178 million Indian rupees ($2.1 million) in the upscale part of Bandra West in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/07/07/mumbai-travel-guide-ambani-wedding/" target="_blank">Mumbai</a>, according to reports. The apartment spans 1,845 square feet and is on the 15th floor, documents accessed by property technology platform Zapkey.com show. Padukone and her actor husband <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/11/27/red-sea-film-festival-ranveer-singh-diane-kruger/" target="_blank">Ranveer Singh </a>welcomed their first baby earlier this month. The couple were said to have purchased another property at Bandra Bandstand, close to Bollywood actor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/11/iifa-awards-2024-abu-dhabi-tickets/" target="_blank">Shah Rukh Khan’s </a>house, in Mumbai in 2022. That four-floor sea-facing property was reported to be worth more than 1 billion rupees. The couple had also previously purchased a bungalow in the coastal <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/bollywood-actor-varun-dhawan-s-star-studded-wedding-festivities-get-underway-in-alibaug-1.1152365" target="_blank">town of Alibaug</a>, in the west Indian state of Maharashtra, worth 220 million rupees in 2021. The actress, one of the highest paid in India, has a personal fortune estimated at $40 million, according to wealth-tracking platform Celebrity Net Worth. Padukone, 38, has landed lucrative roles in major Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada films. Today she earns approximately $10 million per year from her endorsements and film appearances, the website said. She made history in 2022 by becoming the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/05/11/deepika-padukone-becomes-first-indian-to-be-louis-vuitton-ambassador/">first Indian to be a Louis Vuitton ambassador</a>. Her <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/11/13/deepika-padukone-launches-beauty-brand-82e/" target="_blank">personal care start-up 82ºE </a>announced plans to raise 500 million rupees from new and existing investors in June, according to a regulatory filing. Founded in 2021 by Padukone and venture capitalist Jigar Shah, the Mumbai-based brand offers a range of skincare products for men and women. The company last raised $7.5 million in a seed round led by DSG Consumer Partners and Ideo Ventures, along with Padukone’s family office, in December 2022. Padukone and her family office own 59.6 per cent of the start-up’s shares, while her husband controls 5.32 per cent of the company, according to start-up data intelligence platform TheKredible. Padukone made her Hollywood debut in the 2017 action film <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/vin-diesel-talks-about-his-return-as-xander-cage-in-xxx-return-of-xander-cage-1.67851" target="_blank"><i>xXx: Return of Xander Cage</i></a>. In 2015, she started the Live Love Laugh Foundation to promote self-care through conscious living and being in tune with one's body and mental state. US singer, actor, producer and entrepreneur <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/07/22/selena-gomezs-style-evolution-in-53-photos-from-tv-teen-to-red-carpet-queen/" target="_blank">Selena Gomez </a>is now a billionaire. The 32-year-old is one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the US, according to Bloomberg, which values her net worth at $1.3 billion. Some of the star’s wealth comes from singing, brand partnerships and acting, but the “vast bulk” of her wealth is tied to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/selena-gomez-s-rare-beauty-brand-will-launch-in-the-uae-this-july-1.1231706" target="_blank">Rare Beauty, her five-year-old make-up line </a>that is a success with influencers and teenagers. The 32-year-old’s wealth is based on Bloomberg’s estimated value of her stake in the beauty brand, plus her interest in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2021/12/05/celebrity-net-worth-selena-gomez-co-founds-mental-health-venture/" target="_blank">mental health platform Wondermind </a>and other earnings from her music, acting, properties and brand partnerships on social media, which includes her 424 million followers on Instagram. She is also an investor in food delivery company Gopuff. In 2020, she became an investor and co-owner of the ice cream brand Serendipity. In March, Bloomberg reported that Gomez hired advisers to weigh selling Rare Beauty at a $2 billion valuation, although she later told <i>Time</i> magazine that she has no plans to sell. The <i>Lose You To Love Me </i>singer, who has been open about her <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/it-doesn-t-scare-me-selena-gomez-opens-up-about-bipolar-diagnosis-1.1001697" target="_blank">struggles with bipolar disorder</a>, pledges to donate 1 per cent of all Rare Beauty sales to the Rare Impact Fund for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2022/05/19/jill-biden-and-selena-gomez-lead-talk-on-youth-mental-health/" target="_blank">mental health service and education</a>. As one of the most popular entertainers of the past decade, her popularity on Instagram makes her the third-most followed person, behind football stars Cristiano Ronaldo (638 million) and Lionel Messi (504 million), helping her rake in massive endorsements with activewear company Puma, worth a reported $30 million, and luxury accessories brand <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/coach-to-launch-ready-to-wear-collection-with-selena-gomez-1.712742" target="_blank">Coach, a $10 million deal</a>. She is reported to earn anywhere from $500,000 to $800,000 for a single sponsored post. Between her various endeavours, primarily Coach, Puma, and Instagram, Selena makes between $10 million and $15 million per year. Other revenue streams for the former child star include income from her Hulu show <i>Only Murders in the Building</i>, according to Bloomberg, and a smaller slice from her music royalties. As a child, Gomez was part of the cast of <i>Barney & Friends</i>. The 1990s Bollywood star <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/06/27/meet-the-sari-draper-styling-bollywood-brides-from-alia-bhatt-to-deepika-padukone/" target="_blank">Madhuri Dixit Nene </a>has bought shares in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/start-ups/2021/07/21/softbank-leads-125bn-funding-round-in-indian-food-delivery-start-up-swiggy/" target="_blank">SoftBank-backed Indian food and grocery delivery start-up Swiggy </a>ahead of its public market debut later this year, according to media reports. Dixit, 57, bought shares worth 15 million rupees in Swiggy from the secondary market. With this, she has become the second Indian celebrity to acquire shares in the IPO-bound company. In August, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/09/02/celebrity-net-worth-amitabh-bachchan-invests-in-indian-food-delivery-start-up/" target="_blank">actor Amitabh Bachchan </a>was reported to have purchased shares in Swiggy. Swiggy is waiting for a green light from the Securities and Exchange Board of India<b> </b>to go ahead with the IPO filing, Bloomberg said last week. The company is reportedly aiming to raise more than $1 billion through its listing. Founded in 2014, Swiggy works with more than 150,000 restaurants across India to help deliver food in the world’s most populous nation, according to its website. It competes with companies including public-listed Zomato, e-commerce giant Amazon’s India unit and conglomerate Tata Group’s BigBasket. In 2022, Dixit joined a $10 million series B funding round for Indian fashion retailer Purple Style Labs. The actor has a net worth of $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her assets have accrued from her acting work in Hindi cinema and live performances. She starred in the Netflix series <i>The Fame Game</i>. The actor has also endorsed many brands over the course of her career, including Maggi noodles and Aquaguard water purifiers. US rapper, fashion designer and entrepreneur <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/02/15/kanye-west-vultures-album-dubai/" target="_blank">Kanye West </a>has sold his house in Malibu, California, at a $36 million loss. He bought the property in 2021 for $57.3 million. The oceanfront home was sold to crowdfunded real estate investment firm Belwood Investments for $21 million, leaving West with a loss of approximately $36 million. After <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/07/30/elon-musks-x-formerly-twitter-reinstates-and-verifies-kanye-wests-account/" target="_blank">West, 47, </a>first purchased the house, he gutted it to remodel it from scratch. However, those plans did not materialise as he listed the home for sale in January, with an asking price of $53 million. In April, he slashed the price further to $39 million but was unable to find a buyer. The musician, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2018, has a net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The vast majority of his earnings have come from royalties and other earnings related to his Yeezy brand and partnership with German sportswear retailer adidas. But his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/10/24/los-angeles-hit-by-anti-semitic-incidents/" target="_blank">outspoken views and controversy </a>have cost him many sponsors and partnerships over the last few years. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/10/25/adidas-cuts-ties-with-kanye-wests-yeezy-over-anti-semitic-remarks/" target="_blank">Adidas ended its nine-year business partnership</a> with him over his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/10/12/kanye-west-interview-outtakes-abound-with-conspiracy-theories/">anti-S</a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/10/12/kanye-west-interview-outtakes-abound-with-conspiracy-theories/">emitic remarks</a> in 2022. The deal with adidas on West’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2021/09/30/kanye-wests-90-yeezy-gap-hoodies-sell-out-within-hours/" target="_blank">Yeezy line of trainers </a>was worth $1.5 billion, based on a multiple of annual earnings, according to business magazine <i>Forbes</i>. The <i>Donda</i> hit maker has full ownership and creative control of the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/kanye-west-s-nike-air-yeezy-1-sneakers-set-to-sell-for-1-million-at-auction-1.1204289" target="_blank"> Yeezy trainer brand</a>, which was launched in 2015 with the adidas Yeezy trainer. West pocketed about $150 million to $200 million in annual royalties from the fashion brand. He earned 15 per cent on the wholesale price of his trainers from adidas. The Yeezy brand generated $2 billion per year in revenue and $250 million in profit for adidas. At the peak of West's partnership with adidas, the Yeezy brand was estimated to be worth about $4 billion to $5 billion on its own, Celebrity Net Worth said. West, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after being admitted to psychiatric care in 2016, first made the <i>Forbes’</i> billionaire list in 2020 with an estimated $1 billion fortune. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/kim-kardashian-and-kanye-west-a-relationship-timeline-1.1141429" target="_blank">Kim Kardashian</a>, 43, and West split in February 2021 when she filed for divorce. They share four children. He owns about $100 million worth of real estate in the US.