Selena Gomez's style evolution in 53 photos: from TV teen to red carpet queen

Most of us would not want to spend our formative years in front of cameras.

However, Selena Gomez is one star who has managed to transition from child actress to bonafide A-lister while barely putting a fashion footstep wrong.

The actress and singer, 30, made her screen debut on children's TV series Barney & Friends and rose to fame as the lead character in Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place, which launched in 2007.

Selena Gomez turned 30 on July 22. Getty Images

Texas-born Gomez, who has also appeared in a number of films such as Spring Breakers, branched into music in 2009 with the release of her debut album Kiss & Tell.

The talented star is a familiar face at many a premiere, party and red carpet bash; Gomez has a number of American Music Awards, Billboard Women in Music awards, MTV and Nickelodeon awards to her name.

With a penchant for labels including Valentino, Louis Vuitton and Givenchy, Gomez has morphed from 2000s fads to timeless high fashion in the past decade.

In May, Gomez joined the US first lady Jill Biden and US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy at the White House for a conversation about youth mental health.

The singer has been public about her struggles and revealed in 2020 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.